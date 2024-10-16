Lions in the Street Stream New Single 'Lady Blue'

(Noble) Canadian rockers Lions in the Street release their new single "Lady Blue" from today. "Lady Blue" is the third single taken from the band's highly anticipated album Moving Along released Friday 8 November 2024.

"Lady Blue would fit comfortably on a Lynyrd Skynyrd or Eagles album," says Lions in the Street's vocalist and guitarist, Chris Kinnon. "It's a classic northern take on a southern rock, a la Neil Young or the Band. It's a song about regret, with organ swirls, languid vintage guitar tones, and a James Burton-inspired guitar solo setting the tone."

Lions in the Street are rock 'n' roll survivors: Comprising the Brothers Kinnon (Chris on vocals and guitar; Jeff on drums), riff-master Sean Casey (guitar), and classically educated bass player Enzo Figliuzzi, the Canadian/California-based band has played with everybody from garage legends like the Dirtbombs to arena stars Kings of Leon, making SXSW best-of lists numerous times, and in between hanging out with the Rolling Stones' legendary manager Andrew Loog Oldham. But putting integrity first had a cost: obscurity.

Lions in the Street began their career by signing and then walking away from the troubled TVT Records (NIN, Pitbull, Little Jon), Nickelback's 604 Records (Carly Rae Jepson), and legendary manager Allen Kovac (Motley Crue, The Cars, Blondie, The Bee Gees), earning them a spot on the music industry's blacklist. Years in the wilderness resulted-working as a garbageman for almost a decade, surviving cancer, serious workplace injuries, and almost deadly car accidents, and going back to school.

Yet, despite experiencing the best and worst of the of old music business-from hanging out with Todd Rundgren, Bob Ezrin, and R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, to seeing an A&R guy almost fired just for going to see them play-the band somehow kept going, releasing music piecemeal.

For example, Lions in the Street released an EP in 2013 on British legend Sandy Roberton's label. Roberton ran Blue Horizon, the English label that launched the 60s British Blues rock movement with John Mayall, Fleetwood Mac, and Rory Gallagher.

Now the streaming platforms revolution has given Lions in the Street a new life an audience, allowing them to release largely-unheard music-finally finished and remixed/remastered.

LITS' upcoming album Moving Along captures their trademark swing and swagger. The title track, mixed by Rick Parker (Beck, BRMC, Scott Weiland), is a menacing, harmonica-driven vamp "worthy of Mick and Keith at their sticky fingered best" (Jambase.com). "Moving Along" is also the lead track in the upcoming Paramount film "Cassino In Ischia", starring Prison Break's Dominic Purcell.

Never to rest on their laurels, Lions in the Street are also putting the finishing touches on a live album and a record they made with multi-Grammy-Award winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, Brandi Carlile, Rival Sons).

"This is rock with a direct line back to the nasty blues, jump tunes, and country boogie that birthed the whole damn genre. Untamed, direct, and bristling with hairy masculinity, Lions in the Street play rock like the cause it is... that is when you do it right." - Jambase

Related Stories

Lions in the Street 'Moving Along' With New Video

News > Lions in the Street