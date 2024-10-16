Russell Dickerson Premieres 'Bones' Video

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson's music video for "Bones," premiered via CMT earlier today by being played on the Paramount billboard in New York City's Times Square. Fans can catch the video premiere airing every hour on CMT during morning video hours from 6am - 9am ET (10/16), CMT Music and on CMT Equal Play (Pluto TV - free TV app). It debuted later on YouTube followed by a special YouTube Afterparty.
Directed by Daniella Mason, the music video for "Bones" beautifully portrays a young couple in a timeless and inspiring love story. Billboard describes it as a "gracefully sung romantic vow of enduring devotion." The video follows Russell Dickerson as he captures significant moments in their journey, highlighting local spots in Nashville-from the arcade where they got engaged to the church where he performed "Bones" on their wedding day. It illustrates the couple's enduring love, with a can't miss ending.
The latest milestone follows the release of Bones The EP, a five-track collection that pays tribute to the people and relationships that have shaped Dickerson into the country star he is today, plus the announcement of Round 1 of his knockout RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 kicking off this spring in Nashville.
