The Candy Whips Harken Back To The 80s With 'Just Like You'

(Reybee) "'Just Like You' was the last song I recorded for Artificial Melodies," explains Wendy Stonehenge of Oakland, CA-based glam synth band The Candy Whips about their new 80s Synthesized track from their upcoming angular synthpop album Artificial Melodies (release date: November 5th, 2024 via Kitten Robot Records).

Stonehenge describes how the track became the final piece to complete the album, "The album [Side A, which includes the full Candy Whips band] was pretty much done but I felt like the solo side [Side B, which features only Stonehenge] needed another upbeat number to round it out...of course, I couldn't write a catchy pop song without adding nihilistic lyrics." Stonehenge adds, "The B side of this album is going to go over great with fans of the first album, but I'm hoping to expand our audience with the full band material."

The upbeat track begins with an 8-bit synth and features a ripping distorted guitar solo. Behind the writing of "Just Like You" Wendy was inspired by 80s New Wave Bands, Stonehenge explains, "Bands like early Ministry, The Smiths, and Devo have that contradiction down to a science and I was trying to channel that energy....Arthur Tea's guitars really transformed the song. It originally had way more of a robotic feel but his additions really gave it a bit of swing."

With the upcoming release of Artificial Melodies, The Candy Whips are falling seamlessly into their own identity. Stonehenge adds, "I'm really excited for people to hear the new album. I'm proud of Automaton but that album was the product of me trying to figure out what I'm doing. Artificial Melodies is after I figured it out." The Candy Whips legacy began and came about through lead singer, Wendy Stonehenge - who established a notable group of seasoned Bay Area rock luminaries - featuring David Kurtz (Whateverglades), Greg Downing (Glitter Wizard), Melanie Burkett (Psychic Hit), and Warren Huegel (Daevid Allen's University of Errors/Citay). Arranged thematically, the soon-to-be-released album Artificial Melodies showcases two sides of the band's persona. Side A unveils the band's newfound sound of sonic landscapes that Stonehenge playfully dubs ''post-glam" or "accidental goth." On the flip side, we're treated to the signature and classic Candy Whips experience: a fusion of brooding new wave and pulsating synth-pop, meticulously crafted within the confines of a home studio and occasionally enriched by guitar wizard and collaborator Arthur Tea. Side One of the record is with the full Candy Whips band and side two features only Wendy Stonehenge. Wendy expresses, "Artificial Melodies is both the introduction of the new band and my artistic manifesto. It's my way of introducing Candy Whips as two sides of the same coin."

Stonehenge is an established member of the well-known Northern California glam rock band Glitter Wizard, and formed the The Candy Whips as only a side project. During the pandemic when playing live shows was at a halt, he decided to re-ignite the project in his home studio and transported Kraftwerk's roborock to Oakland, where he experimented with fusing the genres punk, electronic, and synthpop. What came about during lockdown was his synth-drenched fever dream that delivered '80s Devo-fied New Wave into Modern Times. Previously known for creating the critically-hailed gonzo cyberpunk of his 2021's debut LP Automaton, and 2023's hypnotic A.L.T.C.H.B.S., Artificial Melodies is elevating the band to another level.

