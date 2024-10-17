Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share 'Memory Bank' Video To Announce New Album and Tour

(Stunt Co) Drew & Ellie Holcomb are announcing the January 24th release of their new full-length studio album Memory Bank. The couple, who have pursued their separate and equally successful career paths over the last decade plus, dedicated time to writing together earlier this year when out on one of their annual You & Me tours.

The result is an album that finds these creative partners sharing the spotlight equally, which can be heard on the album's title track "Memory Bank," out today along with the official music video directed by Carl Diebold (Patty Griffin, Loretta Lynn). In addition, Drew & Ellie are announcing their biggest US headline tour to date kicking off on February 5th at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile, AL and culminating in Nashville, TN at the Ryman Auditorium on May 3rd.

When I was a kid, I was fascinated by road trips and travel. My parents loved to travel and they would pile my sister Clare, and my brothers Jay and Sam in the conversion van and we would hit the road. I visited 47 states before I graduated high school. I was obsessed with travel books like John Steinbeck's 'Travels with Charley,' Kerouac's 'On The Road,' and piles of others. I think this love of adventure and seeing and experiencing new things and new people was one of the reasons I chose this life of music, and it is certainly one of the reasons Ellie and I got together, because we both love to say yes to "putting money in the memory bank." We may die broke but we will have a great time and see a lot of great things and try our best to live with generous hearts as we go. In the soil of all this, we wrote this song "Memory Bank." We love it, and we hope it is an anthem for you and yours. - Drew Holcomb

"Art is how we decorate space, music is how we decorate time." -Jean-Michel Basquiat

Sometimes you write a song that you find yourself wanting to play every time you get in the car. That's "Memory Bank" for me. We hope to live this song for as long as we're living.

Book the trip. Get lost. Get found. Jump in the ocean. Drive across the country. Take the long way around. Do it all with the people you love, and make the memories run. "Let em shine. Make em fine. Cause we only got so much time."

I hope this song is played on roadtrips everywhere, & that it decorates the memories you make with the ones you love most. - Ellie Holcomb

Feb 5 at Saenger Theatre in Mobile, AL

Feb 6 at Albany Municipal Auditorium in Albany, GA

Feb 7 at The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

Feb 8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, TN

Feb 11 at House of Blues Orlando in Orlando, FL

Feb 13 at Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL

Feb 14 at Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, GA

Feb 15 at Mississippi State University - Riley Center in Meridian, MS

Feb 16 at Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, AL

Feb 18 at Knight Theatre in Charlotte, NC

Feb 19 at Newberry Opera House in Newberry, SC

Feb 20 at Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

Feb 22 at Sony Hall in New York, NY

Feb 23 at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC

Feb 25 at Kent State Univ. at Tuscarawas - Performing Arts Ctr in New Philadelphia, OH

Feb 26 at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH

Feb 28 at Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing of Arts in Pontiac, MI

Mar 1 at Blue Gate Theater in Shipshewana, IN

Mar 2 at The Fitzgerald Theater in Saint Paul, MN

Mar 4 at Barrymore Theatre in Madison, WI

Mar 6 at The Englert Theatre in Iowa City, IA

Mar 7 at Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in Salina, KS

Mar 8 at The Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, MO

Mar 9 at Northwestern University - Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, IL

Mar 27 at The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

Mar 28 at Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX

Mar 29 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX

Apr 2 at Uptown Theatre in Napa, CA

Apr 3 at The Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA

Apr 4 at House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim, CA

Apr 6 at Humphrey's in San Diego, CA

May 3 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

Related Stories

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors 'Burn' With Ellie Holcomb

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce 'Brick By Brick' EP With Title Track Stream

News > Drew Ellie Holcomb