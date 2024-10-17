Exodus Gearing Up For The Battle Of '24 Tour

(Freeman) American thrash metal legends and genre originators Exodus are set to unleash their ferocious live show across North America next month with their "The Battle of '24" tour!

The tour marks the band's first headlining run in many years and will feature support from thrash metallers Havok, metallic hardcore outfit Candy, and crossover thrashers Dead Heat. The tour kicks off on November 2 in Tampa, FL, and will thrash across North America, ultimately concluding on December 7 in Los Angeles, CA.

"The Battle of '24" tour promises to be a must-see event for metal fans, showcasing EXODUS' legendary status in the thrash metal scene alongside some of the genre's most exciting current acts.

"The Battle of '24" North American Tour

w/ support from Havok, Candy and Dead Heat

11/02/24: Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/04/24: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/05/24: Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

11/06/24: Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ Masquerade

11/08/24: Dallas, TX @ Granada

11/09/24: Austin, TX @ Empire

11/11/24: Denver, CO @ Ogden

11/13/24: Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

11/14/24: Joliet, IL @ The Forge

11/15/24: Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

11/16/24: Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

11/17/24: Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

11/18/24: Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

11/19/24: Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/21/24: Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs

11/22/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/23/24: Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving

11/24/24: Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/26/24: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/27/24: Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre

11/29/24: Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

11/30/24: Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

12/2/24: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

12/3/24: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

12/4/24: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

12/6/24: Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

12/7/24: Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

