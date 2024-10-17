INXS Icon Andrew Farriss To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

(2911) Andrew Farriss, best known as the co-founder and creative powerhouse behind the legendary band INXS, will mark a major milestone in his career by making his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday, December 14.

Farriss, whose songwriting and musical contributions helped shape the sound of INXS and drive their success to over 80 million albums sold worldwide, is now stepping onto one of America's most revered stages. The Grand Ole Opry is a place of deep-rooted tradition, where countless country music legends like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Garth Brooks have graced the stage. For Farriss, a global rock icon, this performance marks not only a personal achievement but a merging of two worlds - the international rock stage and the heart of American country music.

While INXS achieved major success with 7 U.S. Top 10 Singles, 3 Grammy nominations, and an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame, Farriss is now channeling his creativity into a new direction, one deeply influenced by American roots and country music. His self-titled debut solo album blends Americana, rhythm, and country, revealing a new dimension to the artist behind some of the most memorable songs of the last 40 years.

His latest release, "Something Stronger," is a bold track that underscores his deep connection to the American musical landscape, infusing southern rock with country flair. Co-written with multi-award-winning songwriter Lawrie Minson, the song is a testament to Farriss' ability to evolve while staying true to his musical roots. Over the past 15 years, Andrew has built strong songwriting connections with writers, many based in Nashville, while transitioning from his rock and funk roots to his signature blend of country and Americana. His upcoming Opry performance offers fans a rare chance to experience his unique Americana and country-inspired sound live on such an iconic stage.

Beyond his solo work, Farriss' songwriting legacy extends to producing and collaborating with global talents. In addition to writing for artists like Tom Jones and Dua Lipa, whose hit "Break My Heart" charted internationally, Farriss' versatility and influence continue to resonate across genres. However, it's his passion for country and Americana that has brought him to the Opry, and he couldn't be more thrilled to share this part of his journey with fans.

With a career spanning four decades, Farriss' Grand Ole Opry debut is not just a nod to his musical past but a look toward his future. As he steps onto the stage in Nashville, he'll be joining an elite group of performers whose music has left an indelible mark on American culture.

For the past 32 years, Andrew and his family have owned and operated a cattle and grains farm in North West NSW, Australia. Living and working alongside cowboys and cowgirls, Andrew draws inspiration from his rural lifestyle, the rugged beauty of the land, and the authentic spirit of country music. This way of life has naturally influenced his transition into the Americana, country rock, and folk genres.

Catch Andrew Farriss live at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, December 14.

