Kings of Leon Take Fans Behind The Scenes With 'M Television' Video

(fcc) Kings of Leon have debuted the music video for their fan-favorite track "M Television." The video is a celebration of the end of their Can We Please Have Fun tour and features behind-the-scenes footage, the band's touring crew, and even their fans. This video is a special treat to thank the fans for their support and highlight their shared memories of the tour.

Each night of the tour provided an epic night of rock music with some of their classic hits and new material from their critically acclaimed album Can We Please Have Fun, released via Capitol Records.

Can We Please Have Fun debuted Top 10 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Current Albums Sales, Indie Store Album Sales and Vinyl Albums Chart!

Related Stories

Kings of Leon Launch Can We Please Have Fun tour

Kings of Leon Premiere 'Ballerina Radio' Video

Kings of Leon Release 'Seen' Visualizer

Kings Of Leon Celebrate Album Release With 'Nowhere to Run' Video

News > Kings of Leon