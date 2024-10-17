Rancid, Duff McKagan, Dead Kennedys and More Tribute D.O.A.

(CWPR) Sudden Death Records is proud to present No Escape From What You Are on October 25th available on black, cherry red, smash and splatter vinyl, as well as CD and digital formats.
Last winter the D.O.A. guys came up with an album concept... "Hey why don't we get a bunch of our punk rock pals to record D.O.A. songs?" So Canada's Godfather of Punk Joey Sh*thead Keithley contacted a bunch of his old friends and his favorite bands.
As you can see from this sterling lineup, their reaction to covering D.O.A. material was great. D.O.A. known as the Godfathers of Hardcore and more specifically Sh*thead himself invented that term, have influenced bands and fans alike since 1978, having played over 4,500 shows in 50 different countries on 5 different continents.
For a lot of the musicians involved here, D.O.A. was one of the first two or 3 punk bands they ever saw in their lives. So what you have here are incredible versions 15 great songs that Joey and friends wrote and D.O.A. recorded and performed during the past 47 years.
There's No Escape From What You Are!
TRACKLIST
RANCID "Waiting For You"
CIRCLE JERKS "The Enemy"
ADOLESCENTS "2+2"
VOIVOD "World War 3"
SLIME "War In the East"
FEAR "New Age"
TOXIC REASONS "My Old Man's A Bum"
DUFF MACAGAN "The Prisoner"
DESCENDENTS "Get Out Of My Life"
PROPAGANDHI "F*** You"
DUFF MACAGAN "Rich Bitch"
WAR ON WOMEN "Liar For Hire"
DEAD KENNEDYS "Smash the State"
THE DEFECTS "Already Dead"
M.D.C. "American the Beautiful"
