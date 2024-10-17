Samantha Fish and Canned Heat Lead Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour

(DDPS) In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Ruf Records is proud to announce a monumental tour that will showcase the legacy of one of the most influential labels in modern blues history.

The Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour, headlined by Samantha Fish and Canned Heat, with special guests Mitch Ryder and Bernard Allison, and a special performance by Ghalia Volt's One Woman Band, kicks off Thursday, November 7 at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.

Ruf Records has been a cornerstone of the blues genre, nurturing some of the most renowned and respected artists in the world, Since its founding in 1994 by Thomas Ruf. Indeed, the 30th Anniversary Tour is not just a celebration of the label's past, but a testament to its ongoing commitment to preserving and advancing the blues tradition.

Headlining Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour is Samantha Fish, one of the most dynamic and electrifying performers in the modern blues scene. Fish's live performances are nothing short of spectacular, blending raw blues with rock, country, and even punk influences. 2024 saw some of the popular guitarist's biggest career accomplishments to date, including opening for The Rolling Stones and performing on Slash's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Tour.

Mitch Ryder, a rock 'n' roll icon whose career spans over five decades who's known for his high-energy performances and hits like "Devil with Blue Dress On," joins the Ruf 30th Anniversary Tour as Samantha Fish's Special Guest, bringing an added layer of intensity to her already-explosive set. Together, they are sure to deliver a performance that will be a highlight of the tour and a fitting tribute to Ruf Records' legacy. Ruf Records released The Roof Is On Fire, a two-disc live album recorded by Ryder, last January.

Legendary blues-rockers Canned Heat bring their longtime music pedigree to the Ruf 30th Tour. The quartet known for timeless hits "Let's Work Together" and "Going Up The Country" performed at the iconic Woodstock Music & Arts Festival in 1969, and are still going strong --evidenced by their recent release Finyl Vinyl on Ruf Records, earning them a prestigious nomination for the 2024 Blues Blast Awards. For the Ruf 40th, they'll be joined by Special Guest, Bernard Allison.

Bernard Allison, the son of blues legend Luther Allison, the first Ruf Records artist signed to the label, joins label-mate Canned Heat as their Special Guest. The Chicago-born musician has carved out his own path in the blues world; known for his fiery guitar skills and emotive performances. Allison's presence both honors his father's legacy and adds a unique and powerful dynamic to Canned Heat's performance. Last January Ruf Records released Luther's Blues, a tribute to his dad's songs, re-imagined in Allison Jr.'s unique style.

Adding a fresh and modern twist to the tour is Ghalia Volt, whose 'One Woman Band' has been turning heads since its inception during the Covid pandemic. Born in Belgium, Volt has always been a restless spirit; when the world shut down in 2020, she found a unique way to keep her music alive. Armed with just her guitar, foot-drums, and a suitcase of bluesy tunes, Volt embarked on a month-long Amtrak journey across America, writing songs and performing solo shows from the train. Ruf dropped her most recent release, Shout Sister Shout, last October.

Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour 2024 - Shows Itinerary

Nov. 7 (Thu) - Pittsburgh PA@Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

Nov. 8 (Fri) - Warren OH@Robins Theatre

Nov. 9 (Sat) - Cincinnati OH@Ludlow Garage

Nov. 10 (Sun) - St. Charles IL@Arcada Theatre

Nov. 11 (Mon) - Columbus OH@Bluestone

Nov. 15 (Fri) - Virginia Beach VA@Elevation 27

Nov. 16 (Sat) - Hopewell VA@Beacon Theatre

Nov. 20 (Wed) - Washington DC@Warner Theatre

Nov. 21 (Thur) - Glenside PA@Keswick Theatre

Nov. 22 (Fri) - Jim Thorpe PA@Penn's Peak

Nov. 23 (Sat.) - New York NY@Sony Hall

Nov. 24 (Sun) - Beverly MA@Cabot Theatre

Related Stories

Samantha Fish Leads Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Tour

Canned Heat Nominated For 2024 Blues Blast Music Awards

Hear Eddie 9V's New Song 'Saratoga'

News > Ruf Records