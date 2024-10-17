Sweet's Isolation Boulevard Album Being Reissued

(SAPR) Sweet's Isolation Boulevard will be re-released on November 29th via Metalville Records. The sought-after album, which was previously difficult to obtain, will now be available in stores internationally for the first time.
In 2019, Sweet embarked on the biggest tour of their long career to date with the Still Got The Rock tour in Europe and the UK. In between, they even found time to fly to Australia to play as co-headliners on the Rock The Boat Cruise 2019. The band was fired up and looking forward to the future.
But suddenly in 2020, the whole world was in turmoil, triggered by a global pandemic, and all wheels came to a standstill overnight. But for Sweet, there had to be a way out; otherwise, musical creativity in all its forms would be lost forever.
So, in what was a new isolation for everyone, they began to produce an album with the "new" guys Paul Manzi and Lee Small and the "old guard" Andy Scott and Bruce Bislan. The album was given the title Isolation Boulevard to suit the situation. The songs are re-recordings of 12 classics from Sweet's extensive collection.
There was little time between the lockdowns in the UK to achieve the desired goal. On top of this, there were numerous technical obstacles that had to be overcome. With this in mind, the overall performance of everyone involved is all the more impressive, from the driving drums and bass to the "in your face" guitars and stratospheric vocals.
In the end, it was a pleasure for everyone to record Isolation Boulevard, despite being under very strict distancing rules. The result speaks for itself.
