Vans Warped Tour Returning For 30th Anniversary

(BPM) The Vans Warped Tour, recognized as one of the most successful and longest-running festivals of its kind, is making a triumphant return in 2025, marking its 30th anniversary and catalyzing the platform for the future. Featuring three two-day day festivals in Washington, D.C., Long Beach, CA, and Orlando, FL, Vans Warped Tour 2025 makes its return in partnership with Insomniac, the experience creators behind some of the world's largest music festivals and live events, to revive the magic for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

After concluding its final cross-country tour in 2018 and hosting a memorable 25th anniversary event, the iconic festival will have a continued focus on community and nurturing the next generation of artists, musicians and skateboarders.

Each stop will showcase 70 to 100 bands, reflecting a wide range of genres including but not limited to rock, punk rock, alternative, pop punk, emo, and more. The return of Vans Warped Tour will combine beloved festival favorites from the last 30 years of Warped Tour as well as a diverse lineup of newer acts. Vans Warped Tour has always been committed to accessible pricing, and the 2025 return is no exception, with full weekend passes starting at an all-inclusive price of $149.98 ($119.99 ticket + $29.99 fees), available for presale beginning October 24th at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET at www.vanswarpedtour.com.

As Warped Tour gears up for its return, Warped Tour and Insomniac founders reflect on their new partnership and shared vision. Kevin Lyman, Founder of Warped Tour shares: "People are craving connection, live music, and the raw, unfiltered experience that Warped has always offered. We've seen how music continues to unite and inspire, and this return isn't just about nostalgia-it's about giving a new generation the chance to feel that same sense of belonging and freedom that Warped has always championed. Insomniac is a company I've always admired, so when the opportunity to collaborate arose, I couldn't say no. I thought, why the hell not? Let's dive in and make this happen!"

Pasquale Rotella, Founder of Insomniac shares: "It's very exciting to partner with Kevin to bring Warped Tour back. He's built an incredible legacy that celebrates the heart of live music and we're energized to create a rad festival that honors the spirit of Warped Tour. We both prioritize culture and community and focus on keeping the fan experience at the forefront which is why this partnership feels so natural."

Fans in Washington, D.C. can kick off the summer at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus on June 14 and 15. Then, the festival will head to Long Beach, CA, where it will take place on July 26 and 27 at Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront. Finally, the tour will wrap up the year in Orlando, FL, with performances at Camping World Stadium Campus on November 15 and 16. Each location promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, community, and nostalgia.

The festival has a rich legacy of hosting renowned artists such as Blink-182, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, NOFX, Green Day, The Used, Paramore, Good Charlotte, Sum 41, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Eyed Peas, My Chemical Romance, Neck Deep, Pierce The Veil, and many more. The 2025 edition will honor the tour's iconic history while shining a spotlight on the next generation of artists, with full lineup details to be announced at a later date.

