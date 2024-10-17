Wolfheart Release 'The Gale' Video

(CSM) Wolfheart are excited to release a new music video "The Gale" in support of their acclaimed album, Draconian Darkness, released on September 6 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Though it serves as the album's closing track, "The Gale" masterfully combines moments of tranquillity with raw intensity. The song begins with soothing acoustic guitar, gradually transforming into a beautifully melodic waltz. Clean vocals evoke the calm within the storm, leading into a relentless journey filled with Wolfheart's signature piano melodies, leaving fans enveloped in bittersweet emotions.

Guitarist and vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen shares: "The most beautiful and majestic song of the album is worthy of a music video which was filmed at the most stunning video location we've ever come across on our journey - at the breathtaking sceneries of Iceland!"

In addition to the new release, WOLFHEART is gearing up for an extensive 26-date European tour, kicking off on October 31 and running through November 30. Fans can look forward to live performances of tracks from Draconian Darkness, along with fan-favorites. The tour, featuring DARK TRANQUILLITY, MOONSPELL, and HIRAES, promises to be a can't-miss event for metalheads.

