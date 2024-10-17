.

Wolfheart Release 'The Gale' Video

10-17-2024
Wolfheart Release 'The Gale' Video

(CSM) Wolfheart are excited to release a new music video "The Gale" in support of their acclaimed album, Draconian Darkness, released on September 6 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Though it serves as the album's closing track, "The Gale" masterfully combines moments of tranquillity with raw intensity. The song begins with soothing acoustic guitar, gradually transforming into a beautifully melodic waltz. Clean vocals evoke the calm within the storm, leading into a relentless journey filled with Wolfheart's signature piano melodies, leaving fans enveloped in bittersweet emotions.

Guitarist and vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen shares: "The most beautiful and majestic song of the album is worthy of a music video which was filmed at the most stunning video location we've ever come across on our journey - at the breathtaking sceneries of Iceland!"

In addition to the new release, WOLFHEART is gearing up for an extensive 26-date European tour, kicking off on October 31 and running through November 30. Fans can look forward to live performances of tracks from Draconian Darkness, along with fan-favorites. The tour, featuring DARK TRANQUILLITY, MOONSPELL, and HIRAES, promises to be a can't-miss event for metalheads.

Related Stories
Wolfheart Release 'The Gale' Video

Wolfheart Deliver 'Grave' Video

Wolfheart Unplug For New 'Aeon Of Cold' Video

Wolfheart Announce 'Skull Soldiers' EP and Stream Title Song

Wolfheart Release 'Horizon On Fire' Video

News > Wolfheart

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jake E. Lee Updates Fans As He Recovers From Shooting- Foreigner Star Skipping Rock Hall Induction- Vans Warped Tour Returning For 30th Anniversary- more

David Lee Roth 'Popped A Fuse' Over Idea Of On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Eagles Expand Sphere Las Vegas Residency Yet Again- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Launching Sand In My Boots Festival- INXS Icon Andrew Farriss To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival

Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag

Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Latest News

Lou Gramm To Attend Foreigner's Rock Hall Induction

Avenged Sevenfold Celebrating 25 Years Via Fortnite

Kings of Leon Take Fans Behind The Scenes With 'M Television' Video

Vans Warped Tour Returning For 30th Anniversary

Foreigner Star Skipping Rock Hall Induction

Billy Joel Announces First Toronto Concert In Over A Decade

Silverstein To Release Double Album 'Antibloom - Pink Moon' Early Next Year

Exodus Gearing Up For The Battle Of '24 Tour