Asking Alexandria Remix 'Where Do We Go From Here' Tracks For New EP

(SRO) Asking Alexandria today (October 18) have released a digital EP featuring remixed versions of popular tracks from their acclaimed 2023 album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? via Better Noise Music. The band shared two of the EP's songs in September including the fan-favorite track "Bad Blood" which was remixed by the record-breaking Indonesian DJ group Weird Genius (who broke Spotify's record for the #1 longest charting local song on Spotify Indonesia's Top 50 charts in 2020) and a sci-fi themed music video for the album's third most highest streaming track, "Let Go," remixed by up-and-coming LA-based producer kodeblooded.

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES includes seven tracks with additional remixes from multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor Cass Dillon; viral Canadian producer and multi-instrumentalist Fairlane (Rihanna, Ava Max, Imagine Dragons); and DJ/heavy metal guitarist Sullivan King (Papa Roach, The Chainsmokers, Atreyu). Download WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES now at https://askingalexandria.ffm.to/wdwgfhremixesep.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA are currently touring across the U.S. on the second leg of their headlining "All My Friends" tour with support from Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Archers. The tour stretches until November 2 in Chico, CA after which the band will head to the UK for a handful of shows supporting Falling In Reverse alongside Our Last Night, and Tech N9NE.

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES Track Listing:

1. Bad Blood (Weird Genius Remix) (3:17)

2. Let Go (kodeblooded Remix) (3:14)

3. Nothing Left (Cass Dillon Remix) (3:14)

4. Where Do We Go From Here? (Fairlane Remix) (3:39)

5. Where Do We Go From Here? (4:09)

6. Dark Void (Sullivan King Remix) (3:09)

7. Holding On To Something More (3:24)

ASKING ALEXANDRIA TOUR DATES

10/18 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal #

10/19 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^

10/20 Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

10/22 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

10/23 Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom #

10/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel #

10/26 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre - Tucson #

10/27 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues #

10/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco #

10/30 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre #

11/1 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

11/2 Chico, CA @ Senator Theater #

12/10 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro %

12/12 Dublin, IE - 3Arena %

12/16 London, UK - The O2 %

# with Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive & Archers

^ no Memphis May Fire

% with Falling In Reverse, Our Last Night & Tech N9NE

