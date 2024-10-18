Asking Alexandria Remix 'Where Do We Go From Here' Tracks For New EP

(SRO) Asking Alexandria today (October 18) have released a digital EP featuring remixed versions of popular tracks from their acclaimed 2023 album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? via Better Noise Music. The band shared two of the EP's songs in September including the fan-favorite track "Bad Blood" which was remixed by the record-breaking Indonesian DJ group Weird Genius (who broke Spotify's record for the #1 longest charting local song on Spotify Indonesia's Top 50 charts in 2020) and a sci-fi themed music video for the album's third most highest streaming track, "Let Go," remixed by up-and-coming LA-based producer kodeblooded.
WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES includes seven tracks with additional remixes from multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor Cass Dillon; viral Canadian producer and multi-instrumentalist Fairlane (Rihanna, Ava Max, Imagine Dragons); and DJ/heavy metal guitarist Sullivan King (Papa Roach, The Chainsmokers, Atreyu). Download WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES now at https://askingalexandria.ffm.to/wdwgfhremixesep.
ASKING ALEXANDRIA are currently touring across the U.S. on the second leg of their headlining "All My Friends" tour with support from Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Archers. The tour stretches until November 2 in Chico, CA after which the band will head to the UK for a handful of shows supporting Falling In Reverse alongside Our Last Night, and Tech N9NE.
WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES Track Listing:
1. Bad Blood (Weird Genius Remix) (3:17)
2. Let Go (kodeblooded Remix) (3:14)
3. Nothing Left (Cass Dillon Remix) (3:14)
4. Where Do We Go From Here? (Fairlane Remix) (3:39)
5. Where Do We Go From Here? (4:09)
6. Dark Void (Sullivan King Remix) (3:09)
7. Holding On To Something More (3:24)
ASKING ALEXANDRIA TOUR DATES
10/18 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal #
10/19 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^
10/20 Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
10/22 Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #
10/23 Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom #
10/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel #
10/26 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre - Tucson #
10/27 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues #
10/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco #
10/30 Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre #
11/1 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #
11/2 Chico, CA @ Senator Theater #
12/10 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro %
12/12 Dublin, IE - 3Arena %
12/16 London, UK - The O2 %
# with Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive & Archers
^ no Memphis May Fire
% with Falling In Reverse, Our Last Night & Tech N9NE
Asking Alexandria Announces New EP With 'Let Go' Remix Video
Asking Alexandria Announce Second Leg of All My Friends U.S. Tour
Royale Lynn Honors First Responders With Danny Worsnop Collab 'Death Wish'
Ben Bruce Leaves Asking Alexandria
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style For Box Set Announcement- Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite- more
Jake E. Lee Updates Fans As He Recovers From Shooting- Foreigner Star Skipping Rock Hall Induction- Vans Warped Tour Returning For 30th Anniversary- more
Beatles Legend Ringo Starr Shares First Song From His Debut Country Album- 'Lost' George Jones Songs To Finally See The Light Of Day- more
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite
Haste The Day Return With Video For First New Song In Almost A Decade 'Burn'
Watch Underoath's 'Survivor's Guilt' Video
Dorothy Shares 'MUD' Performance Video
Remo Drive Reveal 'White Dress (Caleb Lee Hutchinson Version' From Expanded Mercy Album
Mother Mother Share Their Take On 'Silent Night'
Swallow The Sun Unleash 'Charcoal Sky' Visualizer As 'Shining' Arrives
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style For Box Set Announcement