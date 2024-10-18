Avril Lavigne & Nate Smith Share 'Can You Die From A Broken Heart' Video

(fcc) ACM New Male Artist of the Year Nate Smith and diamond certified international superstar Avril Lavigne release the music video for their emotional charged heartbreaking track "Can You Die From A Broken Heart." The video, which was directed by Mason Allen and Nikki Fletcher, find the two in a post-apocalyptic world trying to escape the struggle of a broken heart and ultimately coming back to life. The video made its broadcast premiere on CMT, CMT Music, CMT Equal Play, MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards."

"Can You Die From A Broken Heart" is featured on Smith's sophomore album California Gold which debuted Top 15 on Billboard's Country Album Chart, and marks his second duet with Lavigne following their remix of Smith's RIAA certified platinum No. 1 hit "Bulletproof" that the duo performed on the 2024 ACM Awards. The 16-track album also features the high energy EDM leaning "I Like It" with Alesso. Largely produced by frequent collaborator Lindsay Rimes, California Gold features songwriting from Smith, Rimes, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Thomas Archer, Ryan Hurd, Brett Tyler, Hunter Phelps and so many others.

Smith has continued to make major strides to stardom by being named this year's Billboard Rookie of the Year as well as Amazon's Breakthrough Country Artist of the Year and receiving a CMA Award nomination New Artist of the Year. He has earned three No. 1 singles at country radio, recently scoring his third consecutive multi-week No. 1 at Mediabase/Country Aircheck with "Bulletproof" marking Smith as the first artist in R&R/Mediabase history to start their career with three consecutive multi-week No. 1s.

Smith is currently on his 2024 Through The Smoke World Tour. The tour will continue through the end of the year and wrap up in Nashville, TN on Dec. 5.

