Conan Gray Shares New Song 'Holidays'

(Republic) Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and pop king Conan Gray shares a new single entitled "Holidays" out now. Tonight, Conan headlines a sold-out Kia Forum in Los Angeles as part of his sold-out global Found Heaven On Tour.
"Truthfully "Holidays" is a song about friendship." Conan Gray comments on the new single, "The holidays have always been a bittersweet time for me, for so many reasons. Something about the air, the sappy music, the families, and all the expectations. But most of all, it's witnessing the passage of time. Catching up with old friends and realizing that you might just be "catching up" forever now. That you'll never be 17 again, living in the same town, waiting for winter break to end."
Conan continues, "I wanted to make a song that captured that feeling of coming back home to your hometown after moving away and seeing little bits and pieces slowly change- until one day you look around and your town just isn't your town anymore. But the one thing that never seems to change is your friendships. I can leave for six months, but right when I land back in Texas, it's like nobody left. The same food orders, the same dark coffee, and forever the same laughs. That's what gets me through the holidays every year."
Conan initially debuted "Holidays" live to a rapturous response during his recent sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, and it has remained a highlight of his nightly set ever since. He continues to canvas the globe on his massive Found Heaven On Tour, which has sold out arenas around the world. Atwood Magazine hailed the Madison Square Garden stop as "a thrilling show that was inviting to fans both new and old: A show that was sentimental, energetic, a nod to past, and a brief look to the future." Boston.com raved, "His vocals, throughout every range, absolutely carried his performance without skimping on the instrumentals."
