David Guetta Teams With Ava Max And Alphaville For 'Forever Young'

(Warner) Grammy-winning global icon David Guetta teams up with chart-topping singer Ava Max and 80's hitmakers Alphaville to revive their smash-hit "Forever Young." Much like Guetta's huge 2022 hit "I'm Good (Blue)" with Bebe Rexha, which now has over 3 billion streams, the story of "Forever Young" started on TikTok. The track has garnered over 3 million TikTok creations this year, resulting in a huge boost across streaming platforms.

David Guetta put his spin on "Forever Young" this summer, giving it a fresh sound for a new generation of fans, recruiting Ava Max ("Sweet but Psycho," "Kings & Queens") to provide the finishing touches to the EDM hit.

This summer, the single became a regular staple at David's legendary F*** ME I'M FAMOUS! residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, with Ava flying out in September to perform the record to a sold-out crowd at the closing party. The content recorded by fans has started to emerge on TikTok and an official "'Live At Ushuaia" version is now available on David's YouTube channel.

"Forever Young" follows a series of hit singles from Guetta this year. In April, the French dance icon teamed up with OneRepublic for one of his biggest hits yet, "I Don't Wanna Wait," "Raving" with Dutch EDM star Afrojack, and in September, he joined forces with Alesso and Madison Love for the epic "Never Going Home."

