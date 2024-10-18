George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' 40th Anniversary Celebrated With New EP

(High Rise) To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of George Michael's much-loved iconic masterpiece 'Careless Whisper', George Michael Entertainment, GME, and Sony Music have released the 'Careless Whisper EP' out today worldwide.

The 'Careless Whisper EP' is available everywhere today, on ruby marble vinyl on November 1st in North America, and features a previously unreleased live recording of the timeless hit performed at the illustrious Madison Square Garden in New York City during George's electrifying concert on the 23rd of July 2008. The recording captures the historic performance marking his reunion with a New York audience after an astounding 17-year hiatus. It was part of his monumental 25Live tour, a worldwide phenomenon that sold out arenas and stadiums and captivated millions of fans across the globe.

Topping the charts in 25 countries back in 1984, today 'Careless Whisper' is certified 7 x Platinum in The United States and has sold over 1.5 million copies in the UK alone. It has also been certified multi-Platinum and Diamond in a further 20 countries.

Written with Wham! band mate Andrew Ridgeley when George Michael was just 17 years old, and widely remarked as a masterpiece of contemporary songwriting, today it is hailed as a modern-day classic.

'Careless Whisper' holds a truly unparalleled legacy that resulted in him becoming the youngest recipient of an Ivor Novello Award at just 21 years old, propelling him into global superstardom. Also making him the first artist ever to top the charts as both a soloist and as a member of a group/duo in the same calendar year.

Today, 40 years after its release, 'Careless Whisper' resonates even more with new generations of listeners, with TikTok currently surpassing 700 million views, while on YouTube the video averages close to half a million views every day. It is also a member of YouTube's and Spotify's exclusive Billions Club.

George Michael Entertainment says: "As we celebrate 40 years of 'Careless Whisper', we are proud to share something truly special with George's millions of fans around the world. This EP is a heartfelt 'thank you' from us to you for your unwavering support and love. We are truly grateful. Thank you". See the various formats here

