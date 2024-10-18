Hear Morgan Wallen's New Song 'Love Somebody'

(EBM) On the heels of his third studio album One Thing At A Time attaining 7x Platinum certification by the RIAA, this year's leading CMA Award nominee Morgan Wallen delivers the first taste of his upcoming project, releasing "Love Somebody," available now.
"'Love Somebody' is a little bit of a new approach lyrically and sonically," shares Wallen. "I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences. I'm really excited about this song and pumped that it is out."
"Love Somebody" was written by Wallen alongside John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv and Ryan Vojtesak, and was produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome (Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time). Craving something different against a neon-lit backdrop, the East Tennessean singer/songwriter offers a candid glimpse at the difficulties of finding someone "Who ain't hypnotized / By dollar signs and blindin' lights," as he searches for authenticity.
I just wanna love somebody
Who won't leave a hole in my heart
I just wanna love somebody
That don't want me fallin' apart
And I'll be lucky if I ever find
A somethin' more than just a crazy night
I just wanna love somebody
Riding high off the success of Billboard's 2024 Song of the Summer "I Had Some Help" with Post Malone and latest single, "Lies, Lies, Lies," Wallen, originally previewed "Love Somebody" on the European leg of his One Night At A Time 2024 Tour. He later announced the single's official release at his history-making, double header hometown shows at University of Tennessee Knoxville's Neyland Stadium, where he surpassed The Jackson 5 as the venue's largest weekend ever, performing for 156,161 fans across two shows.
Wallen will conclude his One Night At A Time tour this weekend with two consecutive nights at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium Oct. 18-19. One Night At A Time spanned 87 shows, 10 countries, 51 stadium plays, as well as festivals and arenas across two years, and was named a 2023 Billboard and Pollstar Country Tour of the Year.
