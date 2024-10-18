Remo Drive Reveal 'White Dress (Caleb Lee Hutchinson Version' From Expanded Mercy Album

(Epitaph) This past February, Remo Drive gave us their fourth album 'Mercy' and introduced a major sonic shift from their previous emo tendencies. Praised for meeting on the intersection of indie, pop and folk-rock, The Current endearingly compared the music to an eclectic mix of "Belle & Sebastian meets Of Mice and Men." Today Remo Drive share an expanded version of the album, 'Mercy Deluxe', and unveil four reimagined versions of its tracks performed by friends Wilt, Field Medic, Boyish and Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

Highlighting the emotional depth and introspection that define their songwriting, Remo Drive also share the music video for "White Dress (Caleb Lee Hutchinson Version)." Lending his velvety baritone and a nostalgic pedal steel guitar, the Nashville singer-songwriter crafts a heartfelt country ballad. Directed by Sam Aldrich and featuring cameos of both Erik Paulson (vocalist/guitarist) and Stephen Paulson (drummer).

"We love Caleb's outlaw country take on "White Dress"," Remo Drive comment on the cover track. "He expertly translated the song into a style that we have taken lyrical cues from for years. His voice is larger than life and his musical sensibilities are really in line with ours."

Erik Paulson explains how the collaboration with Caleb Lee Hutchinson came about: "Although Caleb and I first met on Instagram, we became fast friends through shared music taste and eventually started writing songs together. On our tour supporting 'Mercy', we played a show with him in Nashville and he ended up sitting in on our song "White Dress". It sounded fantastic live so we immediately asked him if he'd be down to record his own version."

A collection of the band's most lyric-focused work yet, Mercy is a record about reinvention, trusting yourself, and wearing your heart on your sleeve even when it's painful or vulnerable. The band thrived under the guidance of legendary Seattle-based producer, Phil Ek (The Shins, Band Of Horses) who helped bring their new ideas to life in the span of ten days. "It was refreshing to work with Phil," says Erik, "It made music feel like how it did when we were younger. He was like f*** it, let's go, let's have fun."

Mercy Deluxe Tracklisting

1. Please, Please Be Smart

2. I Find Trouble

3. All You'll Ever Catch

4. White Dress

5. Mercy

6. Makin' Muzak

7. Houseplant

8. No There's No Hope For You

9. New In Town

10. Hold You

11. Mercy (Field Medic Version)

12. No There's No Hope For You (Boyish Version)

13. White Dress (Caleb Lee Hutchinson Version)

14. Please, Please Be Smart (Wilt Version)

