Swallow The Sun Unleash 'Charcoal Sky' Visualizer As 'Shining' Arrives

(Freeman Promotions) Finnish death-doom metal masters Swallow The Sun have unleashed their highly anticipated new album 'Shining'. Alongside the album release, the band presents their haunting new single "Charcoal Sky" which is accompanied by a visualizer that perfectly captures the song's melancholic essence.
Guitar/Keyboardist Juha Raivio comments on the album release: "It feels almost surreal to release one of our best and bravest album 24 years into the band's existence. Like an ice dagger through a sleeping heart. Sunrise in the night sky. Horns and Halos. Shining dark."
He adds on the new single: "'Charcoal Sky' is a true anthem for the autumn and the weight of the coming winter. To recognize and face the killing season within, to be reborn again."
Vocalist Mikko Kotamaki adds on "Charcoal Sky": "'Charcoal Sky' is musically the heaviest song of the album. Can't wait to perform this song live. Great riffs and catchy chorus. Future classic so to speak."
Swallow The Sun Share 'MelancHoly' Video
Swallow The Sun Plot North American Headline Tour
Swallow The Sun Share 'Innocence Was Long Forgotten' Video
Moonspell, Swallow The Sun and Witherfall Tour Canceled
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style For Box Set Announcement- Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite- more
Jake E. Lee Updates Fans As He Recovers From Shooting- Foreigner Star Skipping Rock Hall Induction- Vans Warped Tour Returning For 30th Anniversary- more
Beatles Legend Ringo Starr Shares First Song From His Debut Country Album- 'Lost' George Jones Songs To Finally See The Light Of Day- more
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite
Haste The Day Return With Video For First New Song In Almost A Decade 'Burn'
Watch Underoath's 'Survivor's Guilt' Video
Dorothy Shares 'MUD' Performance Video
Remo Drive Reveal 'White Dress (Caleb Lee Hutchinson Version' From Expanded Mercy Album
Mother Mother Share Their Take On 'Silent Night'
Swallow The Sun Unleash 'Charcoal Sky' Visualizer As 'Shining' Arrives
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style For Box Set Announcement