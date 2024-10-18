Swallow The Sun Unleash 'Charcoal Sky' Visualizer As 'Shining' Arrives

(Freeman Promotions) Finnish death-doom metal masters Swallow The Sun have unleashed their highly anticipated new album 'Shining'. Alongside the album release, the band presents their haunting new single "Charcoal Sky" which is accompanied by a visualizer that perfectly captures the song's melancholic essence.

Guitar/Keyboardist Juha Raivio comments on the album release: "It feels almost surreal to release one of our best and bravest album 24 years into the band's existence. Like an ice dagger through a sleeping heart. Sunrise in the night sky. Horns and Halos. Shining dark."

He adds on the new single: "'Charcoal Sky' is a true anthem for the autumn and the weight of the coming winter. To recognize and face the killing season within, to be reborn again."

Vocalist Mikko Kotamaki adds on "Charcoal Sky": "'Charcoal Sky' is musically the heaviest song of the album. Can't wait to perform this song live. Great riffs and catchy chorus. Future classic so to speak."

