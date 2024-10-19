American Football Share Covers Version Of LP1 For 25th Anniversary

(CCM) American Football celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal debut album American Football (fondly referred to as "LP1") with today's release of a completely remastered version of the 1999 album, as well as a covers edition of the record featuring contributions from an array of talented artists including Ethel Cain, Iron & Wine, Manchester Orchestra, Blondshell and more.

The remastered American Football (25th Anniversary Edition) - lovingly adorned in a spot embossed and silver foil gatefold packaging with a 24-page booklet, and the American Football (Covers) LP are out today via Polyvinyl Record Co.

This past weekend, Ethel Cain and Yvette Young joined American Football on stage during their sold-out LA shows to perform their songs from the covers album, "For Sure" and "You Know I Should Be Leaving Soon" respectively. The band's 25th Anniversary tour dates continue this fall with upcoming sold out shows in DC, NYC, and a trip to Mexico City for the Corona Capital Music Festival.

After a years-long hunt for LP1s original Digital Audio Tapes, and a subsequent quest for a machine that would render them properly, American Football LP1 has been lovingly remastered for the first time by original mastering engineer Jonathan Pines in Urbana's Private Studios, where it was recorded. The intertwined guitars have more sparkle, the drums more bounce and flash, the occasional bass more depth. American Football (25th Anniversary Edition) is the definitive version of the beloved album.

What's more, the new edition arrives alongside American Football (Covers), an ingeniously programmed set that highlights not only the way American Football fueled an eventual "emo revival," but also and perhaps more important how their songs and sounds infiltrated and inspired so many corners of music. From string-swept and imaginative folk to idiosyncratic international pop, from intricate instrumental splendor to open-road shoegaze wonder, (Covers) traces-or at least teases-the endless ways the source material has cut across borders of generation, genre, and geography. It affirms just how important the nine songs three college kids cut in four days remain.

American Football cut its first-and, for a long time, only-LP in four days, as the spring of 1999 slid into summer. Steve Holmes, Steve Lamos, and Mike Kinsella were college kids who knew that as soon as their album of spacious and tenderly sad songs was done they likely would be, too. Aside from a few shows, they would break up at the end of the school year and perhaps go on to other bands, jobs, and lives. And for a long while, of course, that is exactly what happened: American Football's sole album was a twinkling and circuitous entry in the annals of Midwest emo, remarkable for its musical tenderness and lyrical ellipses but largely unremarked upon, too.

But what happened over the next two decades is an inspiring saga of wonderful work slowly finding its audience. American Football went from cult classic to emo linchpin, its reputation and sales accreting like sand piling up in some endless hourglass. The little white house on its cover, a physical manifestation of the Anywhere, U.S.A. melancholy of its songs, became a musical landmark. Reunions, reissues, and two new albums followed, American Football finally climbing atop its own steady growth curve and staring out to the massive and enchanted crowd it had created, to the scene it had helped foster. Made at the end of the last century, American Football, or LP1, unequivocally stands as one of this century's most influential rock records.

American Football is Steve Holmes (guitar), Mike Kinsella (vocals, guitar), Nate Kinsella (bass), and Steve Lamos (drums, trumpet).

American Football (Covers): Tracklist

1. Iron & Wine - "Never Meant"

2. Blondshell - "The Summer Ends"

3. Novo Amor & Lowswimmer - "Honestly?"

4. Ethel Cain - "For Sure"

5. Yvette Young - "You Know I Should Be Leaving Soon"

6. Girl Ultra - "But the Regrets Are Killing Me"

7. M.A.G.S. - "I'll See You When We're Both Not So Emotional"

8. Manchester Orchestra - "Stay Home"

9. John McEntire - "The One With the Wurlitzer"

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/24 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre ! [SOLD OUT]

10/25 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre + [SOLD OUT]

10/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw # [SOLD OUT]

10/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw = [SOLD OUT]

11/16 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital Festival

2025

01/31 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

02/01-02 - Boston, MA @ Something In The Way Festival

03/24 - Taipei, Taiwan @ Legacy Taipei

03/26 - Tokyo, Japan @ ZEPP DiverCity

03/27 - Nagoya, Japan @ Club Quattro

03/28 - Osaka, Japan @ Club Quattro

! w/ Sweet Pill

+ w/ Aunt Katrina

# w/ Hello Mary

= w/ IAN SWEET

