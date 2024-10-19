American Idol Finalist Jovin Webb Gets 'Drunk On Your Love'

(PPR) Drifter, the debut album from American Idol Top 10 finalist Jovin Webb, is officially available on classical black vinyl, CD, and all major streaming platforms. The 12-track collection, produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Tom Hambridge, showcases Webb's soulful voice, gritty realism, and a blend of blues, Southern rock, and soul.

As part of the album release, Webb also drops a new single, "Drunk on Your Love," along with an intimate in-studio video that captures his raw and impassioned performance.

The track is a sultry, blues-driven love song that perfectly balances Webb's deep, gravelly vocals with his emotional vulnerability. "This song is about being completely consumed by love...a romantic slow-burner" says Webb. "It's about those moments with someone new when you get butterflies in your stomach."

The in-studio video for "Drunk on Your Love" offers fans a glimpse of Webb's commanding presence and ability to channel raw emotion through his music. The video continues a tradition established with his earlier singles, each accompanied by in-studio visual performances that strip down the music to its core, highlighting the passion Webb brings to every song.

"Drunk on Your Love" is the latest in a series of singles from Drifter, following the release of "I'm a Drifter," the album's gritty title track, and "Mine Someday," a soulful ballad that showcased Webb's softer side. Both tracks received critical acclaim, with "I'm a Drifter" drawing comparisons to blues legends like Muddy Waters and The Temptations, and "Mine Someday" offering a tender, heart-wrenching ode to romantic longing.

Drifter is a deeply personal album for Webb, reflecting his journey through love, loss, and redemption. From the haunting "Bottom of a Bottle" to the powerful "Save Me," the album offers an exploration of the highs and lows of life, with Webb's signature voice acting as the emotional anchor. "This album is a piece of my soul," says Webb. "It tells the story of where I've been and where I'm going, and I hope people can feel that when they listen to it."

Jovin Webb first captivated audiences during the 18th season of American Idol, where his unique blend of bayou soul and blues earned him a spot in the Top 10 and praise from judges like Lionel Richie, who said Webb's voice was "what barbecue sauce sounds like." Webb's powerful performances, coupled with his authentic storytelling, quickly made him a fan favorite and laid the groundwork for his burgeoning music career.

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Webb grew up surrounded by the sounds of the blues and Southern rock, which heavily influence his music today. After years of performing in local bars and honing his craft, his appearance on American Idol catapulted him to national recognition, but it's his hard work and dedication to his craft that have earned him a place in the music world.

