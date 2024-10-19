Ari Lennox Returns With 'Smoke' Video and Single

(Interscope) GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records) makes her highly-anticipated return with her new single "Smoke." Released today, "Smoke" is the first official release for Ari in 2024, following her 2023 single "Get Close." Directed by Chris Robinson, Ari is held at a mental asylum, where all the patients are running amuck, including her. Instead of sulking, Ari masterminds a plan to escape and dupes the employees during her performance.

After a short hiatus, Ari is fiercer than ever, lashing back at her detractors, urging them to "f-k around and find out" on the unapologetic anthem. With "Smoke," Ari reclaims her power, showcasing her strength as a powerful Black woman beyond the booth.

Ari Lennox, the multihyphenate, has been a constant presence in 2024, gracing the festival circuit with her live performances at the Sol Blume Festival and Essence Festival. Her pristine vocals have continued to captivate audiences, as she collaborated with Camper on "War" with Jeremih and Foggieraw's "Stay Awhile." She'll continue to shower fans with her stage excellence when she performs at One Music Fest in Atlanta on Oct. 26th.

Last year, Ari embarked on a stellar headlining trek for her age/sex/location Tour, making memorable stops at Dreamville Festival, Usher's Lovers & Friends festival, Charm City Live, and currently as direct support for Rod Wave on his 'Nostalgia' Tour. Her nominations for Best R&B/Soul Female Artists and Album of the Year at the upcoming 2023 Soul Train Music Awards and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards solidify Ari's ever-growing presence in the R&B space.

Ari's career reached a landmark moment with the release of 'Pressure' from her riveting 2022 album age/sex/location. The RIAA gold-certified hit, which soared to almost 800 million streams and hit No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay, marked her first solo Hot 100 single. The scintillating track "Waste My Time" topped the R&B radio and Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay last year, further solidifying her position in the industry. With such a successful track record, the release of her new single "Smoke" is sure to be a thrilling experience for her fans.

