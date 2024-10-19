.

Authority Zero Deliver 'Long Way To Go'

(Earshot) Legendary Arizona punk rock band Authority Zero is marking its 30th anniversary with the release of a new six-song EP titled Thirty Years: Speaking to the Youth, set to launch on November 1st and have just shared the track "Long Way To Go".

Of the track, frontman Jason DeVore says, "We've all been congested. We've all been broken at some point, and we've all been striving for a better day, every day. Unfortunately that doesn't just magically happen. It takes work, it takes courage, and it takes consistency. Without that you'll keep tripping up and taking steps backwards.

"It's about realizing that if you change nothing, then nothing changes, so why would you not expect the same result time after time? You can't just keep trying to convince yourself that everything's fine and keep turning a blind eye to it, when you know it's clearly not if you want change.

"Inner battles, social or political adversity, you name it. It will all just keep repeating itself until you start to recognize that a different approach is necessary. Even then, you've got a long way to go, and that is just the beginning."

