Blanco Brown Goes 'Back 2 Basics' With New EP

(BBR) 11x PLATINUM #1 hit singer-songwriter Blanco Brown is taking it Back 2 Basics today releasing his final project in 2024's journey through a trio of EPs for his fans. Celebrating the beauty found in the simple, fundamental aspects of love, the captivating rhythms and heartfelt lyrics will remind listeners of the magic in life's most essential moments. Navigating feelings of desire and admiration, the GRAMMY nominee uses his signature TrailerTrap sound to explore his heart in this romantic lineup of songs. "Leonardo Da Vinci said 'simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,' going back to basics is about appreciating the simple things in love and life," says Brown.

Showing why the world-class vocalist is praised as a "one-of-a-kind talent" (Country Swag), Brown produced and either solo-wrote (3) or co-write every track (1). The standout title track is a testament to Brown's unique ability to blend heartfelt emotion with music that connects globally, while the raw and rhythmically catchy "Holding My Breath" depicts a man pining for another, reminding us that timing is everything, but no one can wait forever. The heart-warming "Beautiful To Me" is a gorgeous, sentimental letter to his mom, giving everyone a reminder to check in and cherish their mothers. Rounding out the project is the wistfully reminiscent "Sooner or Later" that fondly takes a trip down memory lane, when time felt like it stood still.

Beginning a new chapter after looking death in the eyes, Brown turned his worst moments into something to smile about, creating a three-part musical and healing journey. With the lead EP, Heartache & Lemonade, released early 2024, the Atlanta native's dripping-with-soul vocals sonically shined throughout the project, clearly exemplified through focus track "Sunshine, Shine" - a feel-good anthem that radiates positivity and resilience.

Next, Cedar Walls & Whiskey dropped over the summer and invited listeners to feel those heavy chest-type memories and experience the nostalgia. Noting this project to be his most impact yet, Brown dug deep to recreate himself in each song, truly exploring the vast versatility of his sound and lyrical creativity. Featuring the Diane Warren penned "Snapshot," the song is a poignant reflection on the special memories we keep of our loved ones and how these memories bring us back to cherished moments in our lives and provide motivation and hope when needed. Now, Back 2 Basics, spotlighting a return to simplicity, concludes his transformative and therapeutic odyssey.

First capturing attention with his groundbreaking fusion of country, hip-hop, and soul, Brown achieved global success with his 11x PLATINUM #1 viral sensation "The Git Up" that has amassed over four billion on-demand streams and counting. The infectious blend of beats and an irresistible dance challenge showcased his unique ability to bridge musical genres and connect deeply with listeners. However, Blanco's meteoric rise was interrupted when a drunk driver hit him head-on while he was riding his motorcycle, resulting in multiple broken bones, 12 blood transfusions, and requiring resuscitation in the ambulance. Despite the severity of the accident and the challenging rehabilitation process, Blanco made a remarkable recovery, relearning fundamental skills like walking and holding a microphone. Now, with a renewed appreciation for life and his craft, Blanco is celebrating a second chance to pursue his dreams and share his music with the world.

Back 2 Basics Tracklisting:

1. Back 2 Basics (Blanco Brown, Jordan Reynolds, Andy Albert)

2. Beautiful To Me (Blanco Brown)

3. Holding My Breath (Blanco Brown)

4. Sooner Or Later (Blanco Brown)

