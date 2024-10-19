Caylee Hammack Gives 'Blue Christmas' A Country Makeover

(The GreenRoom) Known best for her sonic storytelling, Capitol Records Nashville's Caylee Hammack released her emotive rendition of the timeless holiday tune "Blue Christmas". First famously cemented as a rock-n-roll holiday classic by Elvis Presley, Hammack's rendition of "Blue Christmas" is imbued with steel guitar twang and a yearnful warble, evoking even more of the vivid emotions the classic is best known for with a country twist.

"I never knew Blue Christmas needed a steel guitar solo until I spent some time reimagining this song, and Bruce Bowden brought the twang we needed to country fry this classic Christmas canon," said Hammack. "I take the holidays as a time to revisit old memories and old songs, even when it wasn't always a happy time for me, but I've come around that bend. Every year that I get to produce another Christmas record to share, makes me feel more in love with this season."

Earlier this year, Hammack marked the beginning of her next sonic chapter with the releases of "The Hill" featuring Foy Vance, "weaving in strands of Celtic and bluegrass influences with fiddle and stomping rhythms, "The Hill" highlights Hammack's ceiling-scraping, soulful warble with Vance's craggy, full-throttle vocal," (Billboard). The track was followed by "Breaking Dishes," a "personality-packed bopper" that further displays Hammack as "busting with talent and has long deserved major stardom" (Music Row).

