Dallas Burrow And West Texas Exiles Team Up For 'Old Time Revival'

(dp) Dallas Burrow has teamed up with West Texas Exiles to release a new studio track, "Old Time Revival." The new track follows hot on the heels of Burrow's latest offering, Live at Cain's Ballroom, recorded in front of a live audience at the legendary Cain's Ballroom, in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 11th 2024.

The new single, "Old Town Revival," was recorded at Yellow Dog Studios in San Marcos, TX with producer Adam Odor and were joined by the entire West Texas Exiles outfit - Marco Gutierrez on vocals and banjo, Colin Gilmore on mandolin, Daniel Davis on Hammond organ, Eric Harrison on electric bass, and Trinidad Leal on drums - as well as my own band including Colin Brooks on electric guitar, and steel, Sterling Finlay on upright bass, Cameron Martin on drums, and special guest Katie Shore on fiddle and Mike Burrow, signing and playing percussion.

Dallas explains, "I wrote this tune after a whirlwind trip attending Folk Alliance International earlier this year in Kansas City, MO. I was inspired by the incredible community of artists I'd met and wanted to capture that spirit, while exploring subject matter relevant to our times, including election season, sobriety, the music business, and salvation."

Writing a history all his own is cowboy troubadour Dallas Burrow. More than a dozen years into his acclaimed career, Dallas Burrow isn't just carrying the torch of the Texas-born songwriters who came before him - he's also carving out his own legacy.

A tireless road warrior, singer/songwriter, and community builder, he makes classic country, folk, rock, roots, blues, and Gospel music - all ingredients of Americana - and all for the modern world. It's a sound that's earned him an audience across the Lone Star State and on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, where Burrow's albums have reached the Top 40 of the Americana charts in both the UK and the US. He does all this while honoring the traditions of the great Texas songwriters who have come before him, such as Blaze Foley, Guy Clark, and Billy Joe Shaver.

Don't mistake Dallas Burrow for someone who lives in the past, though. Instead, he's a vital part of the modern-day Texas, Americana, and Red Dirt scene, and his eyes remain glued to the horizon ahead. There's plenty of autobiographical songwriting to explore. Burrow fills his songs with motel rooms, highway markers, wild times, redemption, and prayers to God, often returning to a central theme of light and dark. He also tells stories that are richly imaginative - cowboy songs, conjuring up a Wild West landscape of vaqueros and outlaws. This is music for campfires and trail rides, dive bars and festival stages, and Burrow's delivery nods to influences like Townes Van Zandt, Willie Nelson, and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

