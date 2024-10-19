Lexa Gates Shares 'Stupid' Video As Debut Album Arrives

(ICLG) Lexa Gates officially releases her long-awaited label debut album, Elite Vessel. A deeply personal and introspective project, Elite Vessel takes listeners on an emotional journey through Lexa's life, exploring themes of self-discovery, resilience, and ambition. Reflecting on the album, Lexa shares, "Elite Vessel is more than just a title; it's a manifestation of everything I'm striving to become. I am the vessel, and this album represents my journey toward everything I've ever dreamed of-it's a surreal feeling." Elite Vessel presents Lexa's raw, honest sound, balancing moments of introspection with bold declarations of strength.

The 23-year-old Latinx artist has quickly become known for her authentic storytelling, drawing on her experiences growing up in New York and her journey from performing in cafes with her mother to making waves today. The album opens with the ethereal track "Alone," produced by Lexa herself, where her airy vocals set the tone for the 14-track journey. Fan-favorite "Stacy's Chips" delivers raw, introspective lyrics, adding to the album's depth. Recently, the album gained fresh momentum with two acclaimed singles, "I Just Can't Be Alone" and "Provider." Produced by Billy Lemos (Omar Apollo, Still Woozy), "I Just Can't Be Alone" combines soulful production with Lexa's mesmerizing vocals, delving into relationship complexities. "Provider" reveals her lyrical depth as she reflects on supporting her family, with both tracks earning praise from Billboard and The Face. The album also features collaborations with Ale Araya on "Lately, Nothing" and Zelooperz on "Sweet.. Time."

In conjunction with the album release, Lexa also shares the video for her single "Stupid," where she enters a dreamlike world as she launders money. The visual juxtaposes her powerful lyrics, showcasing empowered women who are reversing stereotypes and tropes, even though the lyrics convey a different narrative. Dressed in chic office attire, she fully embodies the office siren aesthetic, Lexa continues to confidentially shares her unapologetic perspective.

