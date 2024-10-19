.

Melody Trucks Leads The New Phunk Odyssey Tour

10-19-2024
(DDPS) The New Phunk Odyssey Tour featuring acclaimed Southern Roots-rock vocalist and percussionist Melody Trucks and her good musical pals The Fitzkee Brothers, take to the road for a four-city tour along with Gordon Stirling & The People, with the first show at Death Punch Bar. Other shows on the run include Brambly Bar, Richmond, VA (Sunday, October 27); The 8X10, Baltimore MD (Saturday Nov. 2); and Kennet Flash, Kennet Square PA (Sunday Nov. 3).

"Each show will include sets by both bands, plus a special collaborative set with rotating musicians to honor classic funk and soul tunes by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, Parlimanent Funkadelic, Aretha Franklin, and more," says Trucks.

Melody Trucks is a talented vocalist & percussionist who has performed in front of thousands at major music festivals including Peach Fest, Suwannee Rising and Hulaween. As the daughter of the late Butch Trucks she has been surrounded by music her entire life. As a solo artist Melody can be found on the road with different talented and creative collaborations. Melody is proud to have shared the stage with George Porter Jr., Oteil Burbridge, The North Mississippi Allstars, Jimmy Hall, John Medeski, Jeff Sipe, Widespread Panic, George Porter Jr. and the list goes on and on.

Fitzkee Brothers are two brothers who are amazing singers, songwriters and musicians. They have been described as Foo Fighters meet the Allman Brothers! Post Malone called them, "The mini f*cking Allman Brothers". Nicknamed the "Thump Brothers" for their tight and funky rhythm section, they have been amazing audiences with their killer live performances ever since December of 2018 when they took the stage at their first full band rock show at Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats in Rehoboth Beach, DE.

