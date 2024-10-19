Melody Trucks Leads The New Phunk Odyssey Tour

(DDPS) The New Phunk Odyssey Tour featuring acclaimed Southern Roots-rock vocalist and percussionist Melody Trucks and her good musical pals The Fitzkee Brothers, take to the road for a four-city tour along with Gordon Stirling & The People, with the first show at Death Punch Bar. Other shows on the run include Brambly Bar, Richmond, VA (Sunday, October 27); The 8X10, Baltimore MD (Saturday Nov. 2); and Kennet Flash, Kennet Square PA (Sunday Nov. 3).
"Each show will include sets by both bands, plus a special collaborative set with rotating musicians to honor classic funk and soul tunes by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, Parlimanent Funkadelic, Aretha Franklin, and more," says Trucks.
Melody Trucks is a talented vocalist & percussionist who has performed in front of thousands at major music festivals including Peach Fest, Suwannee Rising and Hulaween. As the daughter of the late Butch Trucks she has been surrounded by music her entire life. As a solo artist Melody can be found on the road with different talented and creative collaborations. Melody is proud to have shared the stage with George Porter Jr., Oteil Burbridge, The North Mississippi Allstars, Jimmy Hall, John Medeski, Jeff Sipe, Widespread Panic, George Porter Jr. and the list goes on and on.
Fitzkee Brothers are two brothers who are amazing singers, songwriters and musicians. They have been described as Foo Fighters meet the Allman Brothers! Post Malone called them, "The mini f*cking Allman Brothers". Nicknamed the "Thump Brothers" for their tight and funky rhythm section, they have been amazing audiences with their killer live performances ever since December of 2018 when they took the stage at their first full band rock show at Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats in Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Melody Trucks and Bobby Lee Rodgers Launching The Listening Room Tour
Melody Trucks To Guest On Allman Family Revival Tour
Melody Trucks To Guest On Allman Family Revival Tour
Melody Trucks To Guest On Allman Family Revival Tour
Alex Van Halen Addresses Retirement From Music Rumor- Metallica Step Up To Help With Hurricane Milton Recovery Efforts- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style For Box Set Announcement- Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite- more
Stream Dan + Shay's 'It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album'- Midland Releases Barely Blue Deluxe Album- more
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Alex Van Halen Addresses Retirement From Music Rumor
mgk Premieres 'El Pistolero' Video
Authority Zero Deliver 'Long Way To Go'
WARGASM Double Up With 'Circle Pit' and 'Bad Seed' Video
American Football Share Covers Version Of LP1 For 25th Anniversary
Rise Against Announce UK And Euro Tour
Metallica Step Up To Help With Hurricane Milton Recovery Efforts
160,000 Fans Attend This Year's Aftershock Festival