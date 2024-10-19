Rufus Du Sol Reveal North and South American Tour Dates

(Warner) Rufus Du Sol complete their global tour announcements today with the reveal of North and South American dates for their Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025. Following announcements in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK earlier this week, the trio now invites fans from the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada & more to experience their latest album live.

Known for their emotive live performances and breathtaking visual production, RUFUS DU SOL will be performing some of their biggest headline shows to date on their Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025, including Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, CA), Estadio 3 de Marzo (Guadalajara, MX), Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ) and Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX). Special guests Glass Beams, Neil Frances, Overmono, and Sofia Kourtesis will join as support across various shows.

"The energy and passion we get from our fans in North and South America is incredible. The US was the first place to really embrace us outside our home country, and in the past few years we've seen that love grow throughout Mexico and South America, it's something we never imagined would happen! We've spent the past seven years living out here among you and being part of the music loving community here; being able to play our music to crowds like this all over the Americas is something we'll never take for granted . See you soon.," said RUFUS DU SOL.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, October 22 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Thursday, October 24 at 10am local time on rufusdusol.com/live.

RUFUS DU SOL Inhale / Exhale Word Tour 2025 Dates

^ With Support From Glass Beams

# With Support from Neil Frances

& With Support from Overmono

~ With Support from Sofia Kourtesis

* With Support from SG Lewis (Live)

March 12 - Estadio 3 de Marzo - Guadalajara, MX (#) | NEW

March 14 - Estadio Banorte - Monterrey, MX (#) | NEW

March 19 - Costa 21 - Lima, PE ($) | NEW

March 21 - Lollapalooza Chile - Santiago, CL | FESTIVAL

March 23 - Lollapalooza - Buenos Aires, AR | FESTIVAL

March 26 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, BR ($) | NEW

March 28 - Lollapalooza Brazil - São Paulo, BR | FESTIVAL

March 30 - Estereo Picnic - Bogotá, CO | FESTIVAL

April 23 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX (~) | NEW

April 24 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX (~) | NEW

April 26 - Q2 Stadium - Austin, TX (~) | NEW

April 27 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR (~) | NEW

April 30 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA (#) | NEW

May 1 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL (#) | NEW

May 3 - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FL (#) | NEW

May 6 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN | NEW

May 8 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD (#) | NEW

May 9 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC (#) | NEW

May 10 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA (#) | NEW

June 11 - Plaza Mayor at Poble Espanyol - Barcelona, SP

June 14 - Uber Eats Music Hall - Berlin, DE

June 17 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL

June 21 - Auditorium Cavea - Rome, IT

June 24 - Zenith - Paris, FR

July 5 - Crystal Palace Park - London, UK

July 25 - Red Bull Arena - New York / New Jersey, NJ (&) | NEW

July 27 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA (&) | NEW

July 29 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON (&) | NEW

August 3 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN (&) | NEW

August 5 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (&) | NEW

August 9 - DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO (^) | NEW

August 10 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT (^) | NEW

August 12 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR (^) | NEW

August 14 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - San Francisco Bay Area, CA | NEW

August 16 - Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles, CA | NEW

November 7 - RAC Arena - Perth, AU (*)

November 11 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, AU (*)

November 13 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, AU (*)

November 20 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, AU (*)

November 25 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, AU (*)

November 29 - The Outer Fields at Western Springs - Auckland, NZ (*)

