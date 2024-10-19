Rufus Du Sol Reveal North and South American Tour Dates

(Warner) Rufus Du Sol complete their global tour announcements today with the reveal of North and South American dates for their Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025. Following announcements in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK earlier this week, the trio now invites fans from the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada & more to experience their latest album live.
Known for their emotive live performances and breathtaking visual production, RUFUS DU SOL will be performing some of their biggest headline shows to date on their Inhale / Exhale World Tour 2025, including Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, CA), Estadio 3 de Marzo (Guadalajara, MX), Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ) and Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX). Special guests Glass Beams, Neil Frances, Overmono, and Sofia Kourtesis will join as support across various shows.
"The energy and passion we get from our fans in North and South America is incredible. The US was the first place to really embrace us outside our home country, and in the past few years we've seen that love grow throughout Mexico and South America, it's something we never imagined would happen! We've spent the past seven years living out here among you and being part of the music loving community here; being able to play our music to crowds like this all over the Americas is something we'll never take for granted . See you soon.," said RUFUS DU SOL.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, October 22 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Thursday, October 24 at 10am local time on rufusdusol.com/live.
RUFUS DU SOL Inhale / Exhale Word Tour 2025 DatesCr
^ With Support From Glass Beams
# With Support from Neil Frances
& With Support from Overmono
~ With Support from Sofia Kourtesis
* With Support from SG Lewis (Live)
March 12 - Estadio 3 de Marzo - Guadalajara, MX (#) | NEW
March 14 - Estadio Banorte - Monterrey, MX (#) | NEW
March 19 - Costa 21 - Lima, PE ($) | NEW
March 21 - Lollapalooza Chile - Santiago, CL | FESTIVAL
March 23 - Lollapalooza - Buenos Aires, AR | FESTIVAL
March 26 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, BR ($) | NEW
March 28 - Lollapalooza Brazil - São Paulo, BR | FESTIVAL
March 30 - Estereo Picnic - Bogotá, CO | FESTIVAL
April 23 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX (~) | NEW
April 24 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX (~) | NEW
April 26 - Q2 Stadium - Austin, TX (~) | NEW
April 27 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR (~) | NEW
April 30 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA (#) | NEW
May 1 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL (#) | NEW
May 3 - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FL (#) | NEW
May 6 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN | NEW
May 8 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD (#) | NEW
May 9 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC (#) | NEW
May 10 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA (#) | NEW
June 11 - Plaza Mayor at Poble Espanyol - Barcelona, SP
June 14 - Uber Eats Music Hall - Berlin, DE
June 17 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL
June 21 - Auditorium Cavea - Rome, IT
June 24 - Zenith - Paris, FR
July 5 - Crystal Palace Park - London, UK
July 25 - Red Bull Arena - New York / New Jersey, NJ (&) | NEW
July 27 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA (&) | NEW
July 29 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON (&) | NEW
August 3 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN (&) | NEW
August 5 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (&) | NEW
August 9 - DICK's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO (^) | NEW
August 10 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT (^) | NEW
August 12 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR (^) | NEW
August 14 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - San Francisco Bay Area, CA | NEW
August 16 - Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles, CA | NEW
November 7 - RAC Arena - Perth, AU (*)
November 11 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, AU (*)
November 13 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, AU (*)
November 20 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, AU (*)
November 25 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, AU (*)
November 29 - The Outer Fields at Western Springs - Auckland, NZ (*)
