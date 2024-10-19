WARGASM Double Up With 'Circle Pit' and 'Bad Seed' Video

(Republic) Ready to stir up a ruckus once again, dynamic London-based duo WARGASM continue their rapid ascent to the forefront of hard rock by turning up with not one, but two new singles entitled "Circle Pit" and "Bad Seed" out now via slowplay / Republic / Island UK. The double release is supported by a joint-music video of the two tracks, dropped together as one piece.

About the tunes, the band said, "The world is apathetic and lonely, and music is our coping mechanism. Anger is our energy. 'Circle Pit' (a rework of a track our Japanese family might already know) is all about the cycle. You can't break it, so why be part of it? Get in the pit, come out to the coast have a few laughs. 'Bad Seed' on the other hand....that's for those that choose to make the cycle worse. People who waste time being small and hating when there's so much to create. We're going back to the start. There's an intimate club tour coming up that craved some new riffs."

The pair of perennial sonic insurgents-Sam Matlock and Milkie Way-inject "Circle Pit" with enough energy to register on the Richter Scale. A wild synth loop snakes around claps beefed up by heavy riffing and crashing cymbals as WARGASM beckon everyone into the center of the dancefloor. Like a powder keg ready to blow, a call-and-response chorus culminates with the chant, "Circle pit, circle pit, no one ever gave a sh*t, running in the thick of it." Then, there's the insidiously infectious "Bad Seed." Chugging guitar and a stomping groove set the tempo as Milkie teases, "You took a swing and missed, now you deserve this." Die Hard-style musical vengeance follows highlighted by rhyming "Mclain" and "Machine Gun" and a dizzying chant, "Running and gunning and running."

This drop follows their first release of 2024 "70% DEAD" with Corey Taylor. The latter surged with over 870K Spotify streams and earned widespread critical acclaim. Right out of the gate, Revolver named it one of "6 Best New Songs Right Now," going on to profess, "They may not be here for a long time, and they're already 70 percent dead, but damned if Wargasm aren't still giving it their all on this delirious single." Consequence of Sound applauded how, "The Slipknot singer lends his guttural vocals to the electro-punk duo's new single," and Metal Hammer raved, "The track is a bouncy, high-energy edm-core banger."

Earlier this year, Wargasm played their debut album VENOM in its entirety in a tank graveyard. They also headlined the Cave stage at 2000 Trees festival in addition to laying venues to waste throughout the United States and Europe.

Last year saw the band release their debut album VENOM, which includes fan-favourites "Do It So Good", "Bang Ya Head" ft. Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and "Modern Love". The debut album has received love from critics with NME stating the debut album, "cements Wargasm's position as one of UK heavy music's leading forces." whilst Kerrang! proclaim "'Venom is arguably the biggest and heaviest WARGASM have ever sounded, as well as the most creative."

