Watch FKA twigs' 'Perfect Stranger' Video

(Atlantic) GRAMMY-nominated multi-disciplinary artist, FKA twigs, unveils an upbeat and boundary-breaking new single, "Perfect Stranger". The single premiered as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record with Arielle Free and released via Young Recordings today. The track is taken from her highly-anticipated forthcoming third studio album, EUSEXUA, which will be released on January 24, 2025 and is available to pre-order across multiple formats now.

"Perfect Stranger" comes accompanied by a cinematic music video, directed by Jordan Hemingway and featuring cameos from BAFTA Award-winning actress, writer, and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve, No Time To Die) and US musician, Yves Tumor. Amidst incendiary dance performances, twigs seamlessly steps into different roles in various couples. The video is a visual spectacle of future-facing high fashion, bold choreography, and striking vignettes, all reflecting her unique artistic vision. It juxtaposes scenes of uneasy domesticity with climactic primal seduction, capturing the intricate nuances and depth of EUSEXUA. Immerse yourself in her world.

The new music follows the release of the album's titled track EUSEXUA, which came alongside another stunning Jordan Hemingway-directed music video. In the same week, twigs staged The Eleven at Sotheby's New Bond Street gallery, a durational artwork, conceived by twigs and performed by a rotating group of eleven 'movers that brought her fiercely independent creative vision to the forefront of the contemporary art scene.

To further encourage fans to embrace EUSEXUA, twigs will host two unique raves this week;inviting a carefully curated line-up of artists to perform in. The first sold-out event will take place in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 17 and the second in New York on Saturday, October 19. These follow an electrifying rave at The Cause in London which Vogue described as "legendary".

What is 'Eeusexua'? Eusexua is a state of being. A feeling of momentary transcendence often evoked by art, music, sex, and unity. Eusexua can be followed by a state of bliss and feelings of limitless possibility. Also used to refer to: 'The pinnacle of Human Experience'. Eusexua is the moment right before an orgasm. Eusexua is melding into one being with the perfect stranger you're making out with. Eusexua is losing track of time while losing yourself on the dance floor. Eusexua is the rush of inspiration that accompanies the birth of an idea. Eusexua can be many things to many people. It's a nebulous concept, ever-evolving with those who experience it. But it is united through any moment in which we are fully embodying ourselves, present in the moment, disconnected from technology, synthesized with those around us. It was moments of Eusexua that birthed EUSEXUA the album, as twigs cites her late nights in the underground techno scene of Prague while shooting The Crow as the main inspiration for the project.

Despite the gap between music projects, FKA twigs has stayed as active as humanly possible. Earlier this year she appeared as the cover star for British Vogue, teasing details of her album in progress. She kicked off the summer with her appearance in Paris at VOGUE World 2024 donning Alexandre Vauthier as she walked the runway. She followed up with her appearance in the highly-anticipated gothic film, 'The Crow' alongside Bill Skarsgård. Last month FKA twigs, in support of her creative directing ON Sneakers' latest campaign, helmed an immersive experience in London, with FKA twigs and Arthur de Borman providing the stage design to display the new pieces. The collection highlighted high-performance pieces that allow for the highest level of movement, which are presented under the slogan 'The body is art'. twigs made her debut as a creative director and took the reins of the campaign to capture her passion for dance and focus on the power of self-expression.

