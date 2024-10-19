Watch Joy Oladokun's 'AM I?' Video

(Republic) Acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and performer Joy Oladokun's anticipated new studio album, Observations From a Crowded Room, is out now via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records. In conjunction with the release, the official video for "Am I?" is also out now.

Written, produced and largely performed by Oladokun alone, the album marks a personal and creative turning point for the Nashville-based artist and was crafted during a period of intense introspection and questioning. The 15-track collection-comprised of 12 songs and 3 spoken interludes-finds Oladokun reflecting on her place in the world, both as a person and an artist, while blending her pop-folk roots with electronic and psychedelic elements. Ahead of the release, album tracks "I'D MISS THE BIRDS," "NO COUNTRY," "QUESTIONS, CHAOS & FAITH" and "DRUGS" have received widespread critical attention from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard. Stereogum, Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan, Atwood Magazine, OUT Magazine and more.

Reflecting on the project, Oladokun shares, "This album became a way for me to write things, feel things, process things. Because, as the producer, I just had to sit with these songs for so long. It became really healing in a sense of, 'I made this. I'm listening to an album that I genuinely love. All the sounds and bits and bobs came from me with the help of just an engineer.' It was transformative. So, it started out as, 'I quit,' and it has ended up as a fresh start."

The new music follows Oladokun's recent rendition of Beyoncé's "II Most Wanted" for Apple Music Sessions and the Jack Antonoff collaboration, "I Wished On The Moon," featured on the official soundtrack for Apple TV+'s The New Look.

