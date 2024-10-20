BRELAND Delivers 'Project 2024

(Atlantic) Reaching a creative tipping point after years of feel-good hits fusing Country, Hip-Hop, Gospel and more, PLATINUM artist, producer, and songwriter BRELAND delivers a mark of personal and artistic growth with Project 2024 - a new EP both exploring his roots and building for the future. Stream or download Project 2024 here.

Out today (10/18) via Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records, the six track Project 2024 finds a game-changing talent bringing purpose to his passion. The declaration of a new creative agenda - not political but recognizing his role in bringing all communities together - the set was conceived after a return to Selma, Alabama in search of connection, home to BRELAND's great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and the American Civil Rights movement.

Finding a community forgotten rather than revered, the experience crystalized a powerful truth in BRELAND's mind: That he is another link in the chain, and what he does today will set the stage for those who come next. Project 2024 aims to uplift and inspire. To acknowledge how real the struggle still is. And to keep the movement going.

"To me, Project 2024 is my musical agenda. It is the celebration of creative freedoms and expressions, and it is not something that we can take for granted today, especially with what is going on in the world," explains BRELAND.

Continuing to fuse the traditionally separate-but-equal elements of Country, Hip-Hop, Soul, and beyond, BRELAND peppers Project 2024 with sonic experimentation - but also themes of hard work, personal responsibility, community pride and undying hope, bringing the people of Selma out of the shadows.

Lead single "Icing" showcases BRELAND's riveting energy, clever lyrics, and a driving rhythm that COMPLEX hailed as an "upbeat Country music banger." Tracks like "What You've Been Through" match inspiration with dance-floor energy. "Motion" taps a melancholy dreamscape of love on its last legs exploring new territory infusing Afrobeats as an undertone in the Country rhythm, and "Run" captures the euphoric power of committing to do right. The EP-leading "Grandmaman'em" grounds its family dedication in forever-grateful beats, with BRELAND standing on the shoulders of giants. And with "Same Work (feat. The War And Treaty)," he pulls his thread of purpose and hope through all walks of life.

Continuing to show respect for many genres of music, BRELAND's Project 2024 is more than another blend of sounds and soul. It's a snapshot of artistic growth, and inflection point in this one-of-a-kind artist's history. It's the creative agenda for BRELAND's next chapter.

Project 2024 EP Tracklist:

"Grandmaman'em"

"Icing"

"What You've Been Through"

"Motion"

"Run"

"Same Work(feat. The War And Treaty)"

