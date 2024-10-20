Chapel Hart Share 'Comes On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'

(SRO) Chapel Hart-the Mississippi born n' raised country music trio consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle-have released their very first holiday single "Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)." The single comes from their forthcoming HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS album due out October 25 (distributed by Origins Records).

"I feel like 'Come on Santa' is the perfect song to kick off this holiday season," Trea Swindle says. "Until we'd finished the first playback, I realized that there hasn't really been a song that accurately described the pre-Christmas excitement that we've been experiencing. This is the anthem for the folks who want to start hanging their decorations well before the pumpkin spice starts rolling out!"

The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS track listing (full list below) consists of 12 songs, including four originals, alongside well-known and beloved holiday favorites. . Special guests on the album include Darius Rucker ("That Time Of Year"), Vince Gill ("Silver Bells"), Gretchen Wilson ("Hartfelt Family Christmas"), The Isaacs ("Christmas Day"), T. Graham Brown ("Christmas in Dixie"), Rissi Palmer ("White Christmas"), and Jason Crabb ("Spirit of Christmas").

The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS album was recorded at Oak Tree Productions recording studio in Hendersonville, TN. It was produced by Danica Hart and JT3D and mixed and mastered by Billy Dawson, Dawson Studios, Nashville. Musicians on the album include Dan Needham (Drums), Gary Lunn (Bass and Guitar), Jerry McPhearson (Electric Guitar), Gideon "Terry" Klein (Pedal Steel & Acoustic Guitar) and Tre' Corley (Keyboards).

The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS track listing is as follows:

Silver Bells (Vince Gill)

That Time of Year* (Darius Rucker)

Blue Christmas

Hartfelt Family Christmas*(Gretchen Wilson)

Spirit of Christmas (Jason Crabb)

Mary Did You Know

Christmas in Dixie (T. Graham Brown)

Christmas Day* (The Isaacs)

Oh Holy Night

White Christmas (Rissi Palmer)

Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now) *

O Come All Ye Faithful

*Original Songs written by Chapel Hart

"The Hartfelt Family Christmas album feels like a true classic with a fresh, updated feel that I can't get enough of," says Danica Hart. "The mix of songs on the album range from ones that make you want to get up and dance to ones that will have you driving and bawling your eyes out. This album is a must-have for the holiday season, as it truly captures the spirit of Christmas, and I believe gives you a warm welcome into the Christmas season with Chapel Hart! I highly recommend adding this album to your holiday music collection."

Related Stories

Chapel Hart To Preview Christmas Album With 'Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'

Chapel Hart Announce 'Hartfelt Family Christmas' Album And Holiday Tour

Chapel Hart Announce Christmas In July Listening Experiences

Darius Rucker and Chapel Hart Share 'Ol Church Hymn'

News > Chapel Hart