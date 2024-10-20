David Nail Shares First Single From His Debut Christmas Project

(117) GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter David Nail announced his first-ever Christmas project, A Campfire Christmas, releasing on November 1 exclusively this morning on TuneIn/SEVENS Radio Network's The Big 615 with Storme Warren. Today he released the lead single, "I'll Be Home for Christmas." His version of the classic Christmas ballad features his rich and comforting acclaimed vocals over a beautiful acoustic guitar arrangement that sets the tone for the entire EP. Nail previously announced that A Campfire Christmas Tour will kick off on Nov. 30 and continue throughout December.

"This Campfire Christmas EP + tour is the brainchild of my wife Catherine, who has begged me to do a Christmas project for several years. After sitting in at a party she threw, and singing a couple of these songs broken down acoustic like you'll hear on the EP, I suddenly felt that fate had lined up for us to finally give her wish," said David Nail.

The five-track EP is the perfect soundtrack for everyone's holiday season. Cozy up with festive favorites like "Silver Bells" and "White Christmas." Gather around a campfire and sing along with Nail to "Silent Night" as you sip hot cocoa under twinkling holiday lights. The EP is guaranteed to make your holidays merry and bright.

Tickets are on sale now for A Campfire Christmas Tour. Nail will embark on a 13-city tour, creating a festive and intimate setting designed to transport audiences around a campfire as he performs the Christmas classics from the EP, alongside his well-known and timeless songs like "Let It Rain," "Red Light," and "Nights on Fire." Experience the magic of Christmas in a unique new way with David Nail's A Campfire Christmas EP and Tour!

The tour kicks off at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 30. From there, Nail will continue to spread holiday cheer with stops in multiple cities in Florida, Illinois, and Connecticut, before heading to The Westcott Theater in Syracuse, N.Y., on Dec. 20 and closing out the tour at Bull Run in Shirley, Mass., on Dec. 21. Most dates will introduce piano virtuoso Jacob Tolliver as the special guest opener. Tolliver got his start playing Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet and touring with the legendary rock 'n' roller. He's creating his own sound and paving his own path with new music coming soon.

A Campfire Christmas Track List:

1. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Hugh Martin/Ralph Blane)

2. I'll Be Home For Christmas ( Kim Gannon/Walter Kent/Buck Ram)

3. Silent Night ( Joseph Mohr/arr. David Nail)

4. Silver Bells (Jay Livingston/Ray Evan)

5. White Christmas (Irving Berlin)

A Campfire Christmas Tour Dates:

Nov. 30 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Stuart, Fla. - Lyric Theatre*

Dec. 6 - Boca Raton, Fla. - The Studio at Mizner Park*

Dec. 7 - Brooksville, Fla. - Jack Daniels Amphitheatre - Florida Cracker Kitchen

Dec. 8 - Summerville, Fla. - The Tracy Performing Arts Center*

Dec. 12 - Lexington, Ky. - Manchester Music Hall*

Dec. 13 - Bloomington, Ill. - The Castle Theatre*

Dec. 14 - Indianapolis, Ind. - 8 Seconds Saloon*

Dec. 15 - McHenry, Ill. - The Vixen*

Dec. 18 - Fairfield, Conn. - The Warehouse at FTC*

Dec. 19 - Old Saybrook, Conn. - The Kate*

Dec. 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. - The Westcott Theater*

Dec. 21 - Shirley, Mass. - Bull Run*

*with special guest Jacob Tolliver

Related Stories

David Nail Launching A Campfire Christmas Tour

David Nail Takes On Personal Demons With 'Why' Featuring Aubrie Sellers

David Nail Streams New EP 'Best Of Me'

David Nail Shares 'Best Of Me' Video

News > David Nail