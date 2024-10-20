The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Just in Time For Halloween

(SRO) With Halloween just around the corner, fans of horror and rock are in for a treat as Better Noise Music unveils a deluxe edition of the soundtrack for Better Noise Films' acclaimed 2022 revenge thriller The Retaliators. Out digitally, The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (DELUXE) builds on the original soundtrack by adding seven new recently released tracks from Better Noise Music's expansive roster of emerging and established artists.
Newly featured artists including Finger Eleven, Nothing More, From Ashes To New, The Funeral Portrait, and Cory Marks now join the soundtrack's original artists such as Motley Crue, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch, Hollywood Undead, Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills, The Hu, Bad Wolves, Escape The Fate, and Eva Under Fire.
Just as The Lost Boys and The Crow defined the late 80's and '90s alt-rock scene respectively, The Retaliators is a powerful testament to a new hard rock generation. Stream/download The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Deluxe) now at https://theretaliators.ffm.to/msdeluxe
Nikki Sixx Cowritten The Retaliators Theme Song Video Released
Tommy Lee, Ivan Moody, More In The Retaliators Movie
