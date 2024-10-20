Warren Zeiders Gets Nostalgic With 'You For A Reason'

(Warner) CMT Award winner and People's Choice Country nominated artist Warren Zeiders shares his newest track, "You for a Reason." Written and produced by Zeiders, alongside co-producer Ross Copperman (Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan) and co-writers Alex Maxwell (Trey Lewis, Chase Matthew) and Rivers Rutherford (Brad Paisley, Brooks and Dunn), the track tears into a bittersweet reflection of fated lost love, showcasing Zeiders' signature blend of grit and vulnerability.
This is the latest release from Zeiders since the August release of his 10-track Relapse project, which has been hailed as a "heart-shattering arc" (Billboard) from all-consuming romance to deep-rooted betrayal. It's packed with rockstar-shaped anthems filled with everything we love about Zeiders' musicality and lyricism. The project features recent standout singles "Betrayal" and the title track "Relapse," which has already amassed more than 71M+ US streams across all platforms.
Grammy.com says, "it's undeniable that he's a star." This year continues to be a milestone year for Zeiders, earning his first No.1 single with "Pretty Little Poison," which also achieved No. 1 status on both Country Aircheck's Mediabase Country Chart and Billboard's Country Airplay Chart. The track peaked in the Top 24 on Billboard's Hot 100 and earned him a second RIAA Platinum certified single. The track also earned Zeiders his first nomination and first win for "Breakthrough Male Video of the Year" at the CMT Awards. Across his 2023 and 2024 tours, he's sold over 150,000 tickets across 55 sold-out shows in North America. He was featured on the soundtrack for this summer's mega-hit Twisters and in November will be featured on Brooks & Dunn's 'Reboot II.' At just 25, Zeiders surpassed 2.6 billion+ cumulative career streams and has earned a staggering 2 billion+ TikTok views and 7.8 million+ monthly Spotify listeners.
Zeiders is currently on tour as direct support for Jelly Roll's The Beautifully Broken Tour, where he's performed at his biggest venues to-date, including Madison Square Garden (see the photos featuring Post Malone here) before embarking on his highly anticipated 2025 'Relapse' Tour, which will hit 23 dates across major markets, including Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte and more.
WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
ITALICS denotes remaining 2024 support dates for Jelly Roll's 'The Beautifully Broken Tour'
BOLD denotes newly announced 2025 headlining tour dates
Oct. 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Oct. 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Jan. 24 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall
Jan. 26 - Stockholm, SE - Berns
Jan. 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
Jan. 29 - Hamburg, DE - Docks
Jan. 31 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle
Feb. 2 - Zurich, CH - Kaufleuten
Feb. 3 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
Feb. 4 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkeg Max
Feb. 7 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
Feb. 9 - Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy Glasglow
Feb. 11 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
Feb. 12 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy Bristol
Feb 14 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute Birmingham
Feb. 15 - London, UK - 02 Sheperd's Bush Empire
March 27 - Nashville, TN - TBA
March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
March 29 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
April 3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
April 4 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
April 5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
April 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
April 11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 12 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater
April 17 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
April 18 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
April 19 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 24 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
April 26 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
May 1 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
May 2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 9 - Newport, NY - MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor
May 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
May 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
May 17 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
