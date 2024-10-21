Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'

(Republic) Jelly Roll's acclaimed new album, Beautifully Broken, debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200 this week. It notably marks the GRAMMY Award-nominated superstar's first #1 bow on the respective chart. This success has translated worldwide as this blockbuster body of work also arrived at #1 on the UK Country Albums Chart.

In other big news, Jelly is nominated for 3 CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year and he also just performed at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction of Ozzy Osbourne this past weekend. He delivered a rendition of the classic "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

Plus, he announced the final date of his widely successful Beautifully Broken Tour. He makes a momentous homecoming by headlining Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on November 26. ERNEST and Alexandra Kay will join the bill as support.

The album Beautifully Broken and Beautifully Broken (Pickin' Up The Pieces) (Deluxe edition) follow Jelly Roll's record-breaking Country debut, Whitsitt Chapel, which debuted #2 on the Billboard Country charts, Top 3 on the Billboard 200 and was the largest debut Country album of the year. Named Beautifully Broken after his current US headlining tour that continues to make headlines and earn critical acclaim, the new album features the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and current 3X CMA nominee's radio single "I Am Not Okay" that is Top 2 at Country, Top 12 at Hot AC, Top 20 at Top 40 and Top 20 (#18) on Billboard 100, as well as Top 10 rock radio track "Liar," ESPN's 2024 College Football Season anthem "Get By," and recently debuted track, "Winning Streak," which he first performed during his musical debut on the premiere episode of SNL's 50th Anniversary Season (9/28).

As previously announced, net profits from every pre-order of Jelly Roll's new album Beautifully Broken in his U.S. web store will benefit organizations helping individuals facing challenges with mental health and addiction as part of the album launch.

Late last month, Jelly shared the inspiration for naming the album Beautifully Broken during his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sit down (9/30) as well as during Sunday Today With Willie Geist, noting that "we are all a bit broken, and all worth saving." After teasing initial details about the project earlier this Summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and with The New York Times Magazine, he officially revealed the album's track list via his socials (full list below.) Co-written by Jelly Roll, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley and Casey Brown, "I Am Not Okay" is currently Top 2 and climbing on Country radio and follows the Nashville native's fourth consecutive #1 at Country radio and 5th career #1, including his Grammy-nominated multi-week #1, "Save Me."

JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:

10/22/2024 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena #

10/23/2024 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center #

10/25/2024 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center #

10/26/2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena #

10/27/2024 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #

10/30/2024 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena *

11/1/2024 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum *

11/4/2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center *

11/6/2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

11/7/2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

11/8/2024 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *

11/10/2024 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center *

11/12/2024 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena *

11/13/2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

11/14/2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center *

11/17/2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

11/18/2024 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center *

11/19/2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *

11/21/2024 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

11/22/2024 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena *

11/23/2024 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena *

11/26/2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena+&

#Warren Zeiders & Alexandra Kay

*ERNEST, Shaboozey & Allie Colleen

+ERNEST & Alexandra Kay

&Newly Added

