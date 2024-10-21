Jimmy Fallon Shares Guest and Songlist For 'Holiday Seasoning' Album

(Republic) Jimmy Fallon unveils the superstar track listing for his highly anticipated album Holiday Seasoning coming down your chimneys on November 1. The holiday comedy album will include collaborations from Ariana Grande, Cara Delevingne, Chelsea Handler, Dolly Parton, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, The Roots, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and Will Ferrell.

Holiday Seasoning will be available on all digital streaming platforms as well as a variety of physical variants. The D2C exclusive CD will come with a signed insert, the standard LP is a custom Peppermint Swirl vinyl, and there will be a deluxe LP package with Blizzard vinyl that will include a sticker sheet, a holiday table topper, and a pop-up vinyl gatefold. Target will also sell an exclusive edition of the LP in Ruby Red vinyl.

The album will include previously released singles "It Was A... (Masked Christmas)" feat. Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion, "Almost Too Early For Christmas" feat. Dolly Parton, and "Wrap Me Up" feat. Meghan Trainor. To date, these holiday singles have received over 70 million combined Global streams and counting.

Last year, "Wrap Me Up" feat. Meghan Trainor reached #1 on the iTunes US Chart and #2 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Airplay chart. The single also hit chart peaks in the Top 5 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, Billboard Holiday, and Overall Digital Song Sales.

Jimmy Fallon is preparing to take over your holiday playlist whether you have been naughty or nice!

Holiday Seasoning Track listing:

Christmas Ding Dong

Holiday with Jonas Brothers

Hey Rudy with The Roots

Wrap Me Up with Meghan Trainor

You'll be There with Justin Timberlake

It Was A... (Masked Christmas) with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion

How You Know it's Christmastime

New Year's Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1) with "Weird Al" Yankovic & the Roots

Chipmunks & Chestnuts

One Glove with Will Ferrell

Merry Happy Christmas with Chelsea Handler

Coquito

Hallmark Movie with Cara Delevingne

Weird Cousin

Thanksgiving Eve

Almost too early for Christmas with Dolly Parton

