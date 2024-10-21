.

Jimmy Fallon Shares Guest and Songlist For 'Holiday Seasoning' Album

10-21-2024
Jimmy Fallon Shares Guest and Songlist For 'Holiday Seasoning' Album

(Republic) Jimmy Fallon unveils the superstar track listing for his highly anticipated album Holiday Seasoning coming down your chimneys on November 1. The holiday comedy album will include collaborations from Ariana Grande, Cara Delevingne, Chelsea Handler, Dolly Parton, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, The Roots, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and Will Ferrell.

Holiday Seasoning will be available on all digital streaming platforms as well as a variety of physical variants. The D2C exclusive CD will come with a signed insert, the standard LP is a custom Peppermint Swirl vinyl, and there will be a deluxe LP package with Blizzard vinyl that will include a sticker sheet, a holiday table topper, and a pop-up vinyl gatefold. Target will also sell an exclusive edition of the LP in Ruby Red vinyl.

The album will include previously released singles "It Was A... (Masked Christmas)" feat. Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion, "Almost Too Early For Christmas" feat. Dolly Parton, and "Wrap Me Up" feat. Meghan Trainor. To date, these holiday singles have received over 70 million combined Global streams and counting.

Last year, "Wrap Me Up" feat. Meghan Trainor reached #1 on the iTunes US Chart and #2 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Airplay chart. The single also hit chart peaks in the Top 5 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, Billboard Holiday, and Overall Digital Song Sales.

Jimmy Fallon is preparing to take over your holiday playlist whether you have been naughty or nice!

Holiday Seasoning Track listing:
Christmas Ding Dong
Holiday with Jonas Brothers
Hey Rudy with The Roots
Wrap Me Up with Meghan Trainor
You'll be There with Justin Timberlake
It Was A... (Masked Christmas) with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion
How You Know it's Christmastime
New Year's Eve Polka (5-4-3-2-1) with "Weird Al" Yankovic & the Roots
Chipmunks & Chestnuts
One Glove with Will Ferrell
Merry Happy Christmas with Chelsea Handler
Coquito
Hallmark Movie with Cara Delevingne
Weird Cousin
Thanksgiving Eve
Almost too early for Christmas with Dolly Parton

Related Stories
Jimmy Fallon Shares Guest and Songlist For 'Holiday Seasoning' Album

Lainey Wilson's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Miranda Lambert Performs On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sublime To Rock Late Night TV

Heart Rock Special Eclipse Performance On The Tonight Show

News > Jimmy Fallon

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66- Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot- Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert- more

Unreleased Van Halen Recordings To Be Released 'When It Feels Right'- Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concludes With All-Star Jam- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'- Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival- more

Reviews

Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix

Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival

Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag

Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Latest News

Queen Share The Greatest Special: 'The Story Of Queen I' (Part One)

Iron Maiden Pay Tribute To Paul Di'Anno

New Order and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Lead Cruel World Lineup

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert

Nymphs Star Inger Lorre Dies

Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot

Supertramp In The Studio For 'Crime Of The Century' 50th Anniversary