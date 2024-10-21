New Order and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Lead Cruel World Lineup

(PR) Goldenvoice, the premier California music promoter and subsidiary of AEG Presents, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated return of Cruel World Festival taking place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.
This year's single-day festival will feature headlining performances from New Order and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, alongside legendary acts The Go-Go's, Devo, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Death Cult, Garbage, Madness, 'Til Tuesday, She Wants Revenge, Alison Moyet, and many more!
Cruel World marks the final stop of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' North American The Wild God Tour in support of their highly-acclaimed 18th studio album Wild God. The festival also celebrates long-awaited reunions, including the assembly of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees The Go-Go's and the trailblazing new wave band 'Til Tuesday, performing for the first time in 35 years with its original members.
Fans can also look forward to the return of Death Cult (later The Cult in 1984) as frontman Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy plan to revive the band's original discography for their only confirmed California performance of the year. Additionally, Valley legends She Wants Revenge declared they will only play at Cruel World in 2025.
