Archetypes Collide Unleash 'Hallow High' Visualizer

10-22-2024
(AS) Arizona rockers Archetypes Collide have unleashed a visual for their brand new single "Hallow High". The track is the band's first new song since 2023. It's also their heaviest to date.

Produced by Beartooth's Oshie Bischar, the track is infused with influences from their favorite hardcore bands, as well as '00s mainstays Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit.The subject matter is also insanely relatable and is sure to become a fan favorite and staple of the band's live show.

"Earlier this year, there were so many things in my life that were demanding my attention, whether that be my family, my friends, the band, or just the never-ending barrage of social media distractions," states Kyle Pastor. "It all added up and I quickly realized just how easy it was to get my priorities twisted on what's actually important. 'Hollow High' was written from a place of needing a wake up call in those moments."

