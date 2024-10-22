Belles Announces New Single 'What In The Truck'

(APR) Deluge Records Nashville announces the upcoming single by Country artist Kelli Belles, known by her stage moniker Belles, "What in the Truck." The highly anticipated single will be available across all streaming platforms on November 1, 2024. Pre-save "What in the Truck" here.

Excited about the release, Belles shares, "I wrote this song from a place of vulnerability, inspired by a moment in high school when I saw a lip gloss rolling across the floorboards of my ex-boyfriend's car and made me question everything. It's a reminder to trust our instincts and speak up when something doesn't feel right. This is my way of sharing the words I wish I had said, and it's incredible to see so many others connect with that feeling. Together, we're validating each other's experiences."

Executive Producer Johnny Gates elaborates, "Kelli has been one of my favorite artists in Nashville since the second I heard her sing. She effortlessly takes the best of the old school traditional country vibe we all love so much, but spins it into her own modern twist. I'm grateful to get the opportunity to dig in with Kelli on this sound and vision that we've been talking about since we started writing songs a year ago. A little Opry mixed in with some Ryman. This is her moment."

"What in the Truck" is more than just a catchy tune; it's a powerful female anthem rooted in personal experience. Inspired by a moment from Belles' high school days in Nebraska, the song reflects the insecurities that can arise in relationships-like the time her ex-boyfriend picked her up in his truck, and she spotted a lip gloss rolling around the floorboard that wasn't hers. In that moment, she felt a wave of doubt and curiosity-a feeling many women can relate to. Through this song, she aims to encourage women to trust their instincts and to confront the tough questions when something feels off. After its debut on social media, Belles' "What in the Truck" garnered over 3 million views, accompanied by a flood of comments from listeners sharing their personal stories. This overwhelming response confirmed for Belles that the song resonated deeply with her fans and their experiences, prompting her decision to release it as her next single. Recorded at Sound Emporium in Nashville, produced by Sam Grow, and executive produced by Johnny Gates, "What in the Truck" embodies everything Belles wishes she had the courage to say back then, infused with a touch of artistic flair.

"What in the Truck" comes on the heels of Belles' signing a global recording agreement with Deluge Records Nashville and a global publishing agreement with Deluge Music. Belles also recently embarked on her headlining Trust Issues Tour where she is playing shows across the country this fall.

With a voice grounded in her Nebraska roots, Belles is steadily making a name for herself. Since moving to Nashville in 2018, Belles has captivated audiences with her meaningful and witty storytelling. Her original songs, all co-written with some of Nashville's top writers, have garnered over 70 million views and streams across all platforms. Belles has worked alongside renowned writers such as Reid Isbell ("The Kind of Love We Make"/Luke Combs, "Mr. Saturday Night"/Jon Pardi), Jenn Schott ("7500 OBO" and "Two Lanes of Freedom"/Tim McGraw), Heath Warren ("Rock and A Hard Place"/Bailey Zimmerman and "Something You Ain't Ever Had"/Waterloo Revival), Johnny Gates ("Truck Girl"/Josh Ross, "Loretta Lynn"/Sam Grow, "Mess It Up"/Blake Wood) and Ned Cameron (Grammy-nominated writer and producer has collaborated with artists including Kid Ink, Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, Sean Kingston and more), contributing to her growing reputation as a songwriter.

Her music has caught the attention of major platforms and outlets, with features on CMT, Spotify's Next from Nashville, New Music Friday Country, Fresh Finds Country, and Apple Music's New In Country, Soundcheck, and What Would Dolly Do? playlists. CMT lauded her talent, stating, "Belles' crystal clear vocals and compelling delivery are displayed in 'Man Outta Me,' which verifies that she's a promising new artist with a bright future ahead."

Belles' journey in music began in Omaha, Nebraska, deeply influenced by her musical family. With her mother being a part of the successful sister pop/harmony group Mulberry Lane, Belles was surrounded by music from a young age. Her early experiences, including touring with her mother's group and performing in a mother-daughter duo, laid the foundation for her solo career.

Having shared the stage with celebrated country artists, including Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, and Lee Brice, Belles has honed her craft and expanded her fan base. Her headlining performances at iconic venues such as Mercury Lounge in New York City, Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, and First Avenue in Minneapolis underscore her growing influence and respect in the industry.

With a loyal following on social media- boasting 387k followers on TikTok, 131k on Instagram, 166k on YouTube, 158k on Facebook, 70 Million cumulative views and streams of her original songs on all platforms, and 1 million direct fan reach-Belles connects with her fans through her music and live interactions. Her mission is clear: to write songs that resonate deeply with her audience, making them feel empowered, confident, and understood.

