Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video

(Speakeasy) Better Lovers drop a highly irresponsible-inspired video with today's release of "Love As An Act Of Rebellion," the final preview of their debut album Highly Irresponsible (out this Friday, Oct. 25, via SharpTone Records).
"Here's one more appetizer before the Highly Irresponsible main course is served this Friday," Jordan Buckley dishes. "Some crispy green beans before your Buddha's Fest. A blooming onion before your slow roasted prime rib. Unlimited soup and salad before your Tour of Italy. 'Love As An Act of Rebellion' is now out everywhere. Learn the words, answer The Knock!"
Greg Puciato adds: "This song has become one of my personal top three or four on the record. I knew it was the final song in the tracklisting as soon as I heard the instrumental. It runs the gamut emotionally, starting with this immediate frenetic and urgent desperation, and then ending in this place of uneasy acceptance; acceptance with a question mark. Extremely satisfying emotionally and stylistically to write vocals to this one. To stick with Jordan's food analogies, to me this is a full course meal in one song. If I had to show people one song off of the record and one song only, I think this would be the one."
Better Lovers previously shared a trio of pre-release tracks: "At All Times," a power ballad for the modern age that Heavy Magazine said "reveals a whole new dimension to their music"; "A White Horse Covered in Blood," a song Consequence praised for finding that "satisfying sweet spot between thrash metal and hardcore"; and "Future Myopia" with its frog-infused video. Revolver, who featured the band on their Fall cover, declared "Future Myopia" as "another wide-scope crusher."
Better Lovers head out on their first North American tour in support of the album on Nov. 3. Tickets for all dates are on-sale now via betterloversband.com, with openers including Full of Hell (Nov. 3 to Dec. 2), SPY, Cloakroom and Gouge Away (Dec. 4 to Dec. 8). December 14 is the band's now annual BLissmas extravaganza and also includes performances from Converge, Freshwater, Twitching Tongues, Dying Wish, Teenage Wrist, Anxious, Atomic Rule and wrestling presented by The Butcher Andy Williams. A U.K. tour launches in the new year, with openers Frontierer and Greyhaven joining the band for their January run.
Tour dates:
November 3 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
November 4 Charleston, SC The Music Farm
November 5 Orlando, FL The Abbey
November 6 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
November 8 Charlotte, NC The Underground
November 9 Richmond, VA Canal Club
November 10 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
November 11 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
November 13 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls
November 14 Toronto, ON Opera House
November 15 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
November 16 Montreal QC Theatre Fairmount
November 17 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
November 19 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick
November 20 Chicago, IL The Metro
November 21 Minneapolis, MN Lyric @ Skyway
November 23 Denver, CO The Summit
November 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
November 26 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
November 27 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
November 29 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre
November 30 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
December 1 Los Angeles, CA The Regent
December 2 Mesa, AZ The Nile
December 4 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory
December 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
December 6 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
December 7 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
December 8 Lakewood, OH The Roxy
December 14 Buffalo, NY BLissmas
January 17 Bristol, UK Marble Factory
January 18 London, UK Electric Brixton
January 19 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2
January 20 Glasgow, Scotland Slay
January 22 Newcastle, UK The Grove
January 23 Leeds, UK Project House
January 24 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute2
Better Lovers Reveal Another Side With 'At All Times'
Better Lovers Share New Song 'Future Myopia'
Better Lovers Announce North American Tour
Better Lovers Share 'The Flowering'
Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download- Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour- more
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66- Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot- Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert- more
Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'- Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival- more
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released
Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg
Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour
Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars
Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video
Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'