Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video

(Speakeasy) Better Lovers drop a highly irresponsible-inspired video with today's release of "Love As An Act Of Rebellion," the final preview of their debut album Highly Irresponsible (out this Friday, Oct. 25, via SharpTone Records).

"Here's one more appetizer before the Highly Irresponsible main course is served this Friday," Jordan Buckley dishes. "Some crispy green beans before your Buddha's Fest. A blooming onion before your slow roasted prime rib. Unlimited soup and salad before your Tour of Italy. 'Love As An Act of Rebellion' is now out everywhere. Learn the words, answer The Knock!"

Greg Puciato adds: "This song has become one of my personal top three or four on the record. I knew it was the final song in the tracklisting as soon as I heard the instrumental. It runs the gamut emotionally, starting with this immediate frenetic and urgent desperation, and then ending in this place of uneasy acceptance; acceptance with a question mark. Extremely satisfying emotionally and stylistically to write vocals to this one. To stick with Jordan's food analogies, to me this is a full course meal in one song. If I had to show people one song off of the record and one song only, I think this would be the one."

Better Lovers previously shared a trio of pre-release tracks: "At All Times," a power ballad for the modern age that Heavy Magazine said "reveals a whole new dimension to their music"; "A White Horse Covered in Blood," a song Consequence praised for finding that "satisfying sweet spot between thrash metal and hardcore"; and "Future Myopia" with its frog-infused video. Revolver, who featured the band on their Fall cover, declared "Future Myopia" as "another wide-scope crusher."

Better Lovers head out on their first North American tour in support of the album on Nov. 3. Tickets for all dates are on-sale now via betterloversband.com, with openers including Full of Hell (Nov. 3 to Dec. 2), SPY, Cloakroom and Gouge Away (Dec. 4 to Dec. 8). December 14 is the band's now annual BLissmas extravaganza and also includes performances from Converge, Freshwater, Twitching Tongues, Dying Wish, Teenage Wrist, Anxious, Atomic Rule and wrestling presented by The Butcher Andy Williams. A U.K. tour launches in the new year, with openers Frontierer and Greyhaven joining the band for their January run.

Tour dates:

November 3 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

November 4 Charleston, SC The Music Farm

November 5 Orlando, FL The Abbey

November 6 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

November 8 Charlotte, NC The Underground

November 9 Richmond, VA Canal Club

November 10 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

November 11 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

November 13 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls

November 14 Toronto, ON Opera House

November 15 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

November 16 Montreal QC Theatre Fairmount

November 17 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

November 19 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick

November 20 Chicago, IL The Metro

November 21 Minneapolis, MN Lyric @ Skyway

November 23 Denver, CO The Summit

November 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

November 26 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

November 27 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

November 29 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

November 30 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

December 1 Los Angeles, CA The Regent

December 2 Mesa, AZ The Nile

December 4 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

December 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

December 6 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

December 7 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

December 8 Lakewood, OH The Roxy

December 14 Buffalo, NY BLissmas

January 17 Bristol, UK Marble Factory

January 18 London, UK Electric Brixton

January 19 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy 2

January 20 Glasgow, Scotland Slay

January 22 Newcastle, UK The Grove

January 23 Leeds, UK Project House

January 24 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute2

