Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour

(VMC) Foreigner has decided to extend its Farewell Tour and include a celebration of the band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Original band members will join them at select shows starting with Foreigner's sold-out three-week fall residency at the Venetian, Las Vegas. Both Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, who are frequent guests of Foreigner, will sit in with the band they helped create for the entire residency. Discussions are in hand to include Lou Gramm as Foreigner moves toward its 50th Anniversary in 2026.

On Sunday, October 20th, Foreigner celebrated the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction with a very special halftime performance at the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game. Lead singer, Kelly Hansen, welcomed the crowd and announced future appearances by original Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members.

Kelly said, "Performing the incredible catalogue of music created by Mick Jones and the rest of the first incarnation of Foreigner is a dream come true for all of us. After twenty years of proudly flying the Foreigner flag, we are thrilled to be periodically sharing the stage with the guys who started it all as we celebrate their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recognition".

Shows announced so far include:

2024

Oct 25 - Nov 9 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

2025

Mar 13 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock

Mar 15 Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

Mar 16 St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Jun 11 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

Jun 14 Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Pool

Jun 20 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

Jun 21 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live - Sacramento

Jun 27 Arnolds Park, IA - Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Jun 29 Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

Jul 4 Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Jul 5 Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino

Jul 12 Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Jul 24 Columbus, OH - Ohio State Fair

Jul 25 West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair Park

Jul 26 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug 7 Hamburg, NY - Erie County Fair

Aug 8 North Lawrence, OH - Neon Nights Country Music Festival

Aug 28 Vancouver, BC - The Fair at the PNE

Aug 30 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

Sep 11 Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Sep 13 Wright City, MO - Cedar Lake Cellars Winery

Sep 21 West Springfield, MA - The Big E - Arena

Oct 3 & 4 Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

Oct 10 & 11 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

