Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour

(VMC) Foreigner has decided to extend its Farewell Tour and include a celebration of the band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Original band members will join them at select shows starting with Foreigner's sold-out three-week fall residency at the Venetian, Las Vegas. Both Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, who are frequent guests of Foreigner, will sit in with the band they helped create for the entire residency. Discussions are in hand to include Lou Gramm as Foreigner moves toward its 50th Anniversary in 2026.
On Sunday, October 20th, Foreigner celebrated the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction with a very special halftime performance at the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game. Lead singer, Kelly Hansen, welcomed the crowd and announced future appearances by original Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members.
Kelly said, "Performing the incredible catalogue of music created by Mick Jones and the rest of the first incarnation of Foreigner is a dream come true for all of us. After twenty years of proudly flying the Foreigner flag, we are thrilled to be periodically sharing the stage with the guys who started it all as we celebrate their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recognition".
Shows announced so far include:
2024
Oct 25 - Nov 9 Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian
2025
Mar 13 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock
Mar 15 Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
Mar 16 St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Jun 11 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater
Jun 14 Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Pool
Jun 20 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort & Casino
Jun 21 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live - Sacramento
Jun 27 Arnolds Park, IA - Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Jun 29 Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove
Jul 4 Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Jul 5 Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino
Jul 12 Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Jul 24 Columbus, OH - Ohio State Fair
Jul 25 West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair Park
Jul 26 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Aug 7 Hamburg, NY - Erie County Fair
Aug 8 North Lawrence, OH - Neon Nights Country Music Festival
Aug 28 Vancouver, BC - The Fair at the PNE
Aug 30 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair
Sep 11 Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
Sep 13 Wright City, MO - Cedar Lake Cellars Winery
Sep 21 West Springfield, MA - The Big E - Arena
Oct 3 & 4 Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater
Oct 10 & 11 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
