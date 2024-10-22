Hear Beardfish's New Epic Song 'Out In The Open Part 1'

(RAM) Cult Swedish progressive rockers Beardfish are set to release their brand new studio album titled 'Songs For Beating Hearts' on November 1st, 2024, their first new music since breaking up in 2016. With just over 2 weeks to go till the album release, the band have launched the opening part of the albums epic centrepiece, 'Out In The Open'.

Rikard comments: "Out in the Open Was one of the very first songs we started working on for 'Songs for Beating Hearts' and musically it's a real trip! It's a 20 minute epic divided into five parts that range from quintessential Beardfish-esque melodies and themes to dreamy soundscapes, folky elements and heavy rock. Something that's always been very important for us with these kind of songs are returning themes and this one has them all over the place, sometimes obvious ones but some of them are reworked and just subtle hints. Lyrically the song follows the love theme of the album and deals with finding your way back in relationships after falling out. There's also a part that's almost like a testament to ones hopes and dreams.

On digital and streaming services the song is divided into five parts and the first part, that you can listen to here, is an overture that sets the tone for what's to follow!"

"I think the reunion became an idea in 2021, a few years ago," explains Rikard. "We started talking about doing something. People had made amends, and I guess everyone started missing being in a band together, and missing each other! We all kept in touch, and things ended up on the right foot in many aspects, and then we started talking about maybe meeting up and trying to play something. I had a couple of new songs written, and they really sounded like Beardfish, and I had some instrumental doodles that I was working on. So we met up and tried to play. The first thing we played was Without Saying Anything from Mammoth, and we started jamming and it felt like home, even after many years. I felt like, 'These are my brothers!'

With strong echoes of past glories but a whole new vibe of wistful wonderment, Songs For Beating Hearts is a glowing testament to the magic that happens when these four musicians join forces. From the dreamy melancholy of the opening Ecotone and the intricate opulence of five-part sprawl Out In The Open, to the prog-friendly pastoralism of bittersweet 11-minute epic Beating Hearts, and the sobering prog-noir of the closing Torrential Downpour, Beardfish have not just made their strongest work to date, but also their most emotionally resonant. Loosely held together by thoughts of love, loss, friendship and finality, Songs For Beating Hearts is the sound of four kindred spirits laying their hearts bare.

