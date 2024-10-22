Herb Alpert Reforms Tijuana Brass Band For First Time Over 40 Years

(MPG) Legendary musician, artist, record label executive, and philanthropist Herb Alpert has announced he will reform his iconic Tijuana Brass Band for the first time in over 40 years for a string of US tour dates in 2025.
With an all-new lineup, Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights will commemorate the 60th anniversary of his historic album Whipped Cream & Other Delights performing hits like "The Lonely Bull," "Spanish Flea," "Taste of Honey" and "This Guy's In Love With You."
The tour will also include a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater on March 31st celebrating Alpert's landmark 90th birthday. See below for the full list of tour dates with many more to be announced throughout the year. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday at 10:00am local.
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights Tour Dates:
02/11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
02/12 - Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
02/13 - Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center Steinmetz Hall
02/15 - Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater
02/16 - Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House
03/25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
03/26 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
03/28 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
03/29 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Wang Theatre
03/31 - New York, NY @ Jazz at Lincoln Center - Rose Theater
Earlier this fall, Herb Alpert marked another extraordinary milestone in his storied six-decade music career with the release of his 50th studio album titled 50. The album also commemorates another significant landmark as it celebrates 50 years of marriage to his wife, collaborator, and touring partner, Lani Hall; their golden anniversary. 50 debuted at #4 on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart, #17 on the Billboard Jazz Chart, and #1 on the Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart and has continued to claim the top spot for three weeks in a row and counting.
Alpert recently sat down with The New York Times at his home in Malibu and discussed 50, his iconic career, his marriage to Lani, touring, and his work as an artist/sculptor. Of the new album, they raved "The sound he got from his instrument - clean in tone, tidy in arrangement and joyous in character - also speaks of consistency. From the first note of the opening track, 'Dancing Down 50th Street,' his playing evokes the brisk and flirty mood of his '60s hits, from 'A Taste of Honey' to 'Spanish Flea,' a sound that represents midcentury modern culture as eloquently as an Eames chair or an Ossie Clark frock." 50 also earned critical acclaim from NPR, Billboard, Associated Press, Paste, and Stereogum who raved "The legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert has had one hell of a life in music...He's still going now. Amazing."
For almost three-quarters-of-a-century, Alpert has always had the rare gift of being able to reach the greatest possible group of people through inhabiting an inimitable artistic voice. He has maintained and reshaped his sound through constant practice, recording, and performing (he continues to tour internationally, playing dozens of shows every year). With his eye invariably set on the future, Alpert is already turning over ideas for multiple upcoming albums. The sentiment crystalizes how one of popular music's truest originals continues to find ways to connect and reconnect with himself and his audience. It is through his love of artistic kernels of inspiration-a couple of bars, a chord, a suggestive brushstroke-that seem to cut across time.
To support 50, Alpert and Hall will be playing the following shows in December.
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall Tour Dates:
12/10 - Nashville, TN @ Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater
12/11 - Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre
12/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
12/14 - Metairie, LA @ Jefferson Performing Arts Center
12/15 - Houston, TX @ Cullen Auditorium
