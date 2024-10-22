Jason Isbell Announces 2025 Solo Tour

(TOC) Jason Isbell, GRAMMY-Award winning musician and founder of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, has announced a special run of solo shows kicking off on February 15th, 2025. The tour will make stops at iconic theaters in Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and a four night stint at The Pinnacle in Nashville before concluding in Atlanta.

Six-time GRAMMY-winner Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses a penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, and turning them into beautiful poetry through song. Isbell sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt, and sometimes brutal honesty.

On October 4th, just ahead of his latest Ryman residency, Isbell released Live From The Ryman Vol. 2, a collection of recordings from four of the last six years of sold-out shows at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium. Earlier this year, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's 2023 album Weathervanes won two 2023 GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song ("Cast Iron Skillet").

Isbell first broke through in 2013 with the release of the now-considered-classic Southeastern. His next two albums, Something More Than Free (2015) and The Nashville Sound (2017), won GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song. Isbell's song "Maybe It's Time" was central to the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born.

JASON ISBELL SOLO DATES

February 15 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

February 16 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre

February 17 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

February 18 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

February 21 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

February 22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

February 28 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

March 1 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Hall

March 15 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

March 20 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

March 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

March 22 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

March 28 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

March 29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater

Related Stories

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Share 'This Ain't It' Live From The Ryman

Jason Isbell Announces 'Live From The Ryman Vol. 2' And 8 New Nights At Famed Venue

Jason Isbell 'Red Eye' 1959 Les Paul Standard Released By Gibson

Jason Isbell, Morgan Wade Part Of Gibson Garage Fest Week

News > Jason Isbell