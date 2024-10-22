Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai Share 'Crossroads' Video From G3 Reunion Live

(Noble) The original line-up behind the G3 touring concept returns with "Reunion Live," released January 31st, 2025, worldwide on earMUSIC and they have shared a video of their performance of "Crossroads". The album captures the guitar magic of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai on their sold-out 2024 US tour. This electrifying reunion features three guitar icons who first joined forces in 1996 and showcases boundary-pushing performances that define G3.
Fans will enjoy full sets from each guitarist, including hits like Satriani's "Sahara," Johnson's "Cliffs of Dover," and Vai's "For the Love of God," along with a thrilling encore jam of Hendrix, Clapton and Steppenwolf covers.
"Reunion Live" is much more than "just" a live album. It's a full album-length se from each artist, plus a collaborative supergroup LP and the first G3 release in 20 years.
The deluxe edition features a different coloured vinyl for each artist, a special splatter LP for the encore jam, and a 64-page photo book, divided into artist and jam chapters, with the full program also on 2 CDs. It is also available in a 2CD digipack with a 16-page photo booklet and, 4 LP gatefold and digital download.
Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download- Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour- more
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66- Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot- Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert- more
Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'- Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival- more
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released
Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg
Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour
Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars
Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video
Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'