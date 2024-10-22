Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai Share 'Crossroads' Video From G3 Reunion Live

(Noble) The original line-up behind the G3 touring concept returns with "Reunion Live," released January 31st, 2025, worldwide on earMUSIC and they have shared a video of their performance of "Crossroads". The album captures the guitar magic of Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai on their sold-out 2024 US tour. This electrifying reunion features three guitar icons who first joined forces in 1996 and showcases boundary-pushing performances that define G3.

Fans will enjoy full sets from each guitarist, including hits like Satriani's "Sahara," Johnson's "Cliffs of Dover," and Vai's "For the Love of God," along with a thrilling encore jam of Hendrix, Clapton and Steppenwolf covers.

"Reunion Live" is much more than "just" a live album. It's a full album-length se from each artist, plus a collaborative supergroup LP and the first G3 release in 20 years.

The deluxe edition features a different coloured vinyl for each artist, a special splatter LP for the encore jam, and a 64-page photo book, divided into artist and jam chapters, with the full program also on 2 CDs. It is also available in a 2CD digipack with a 16-page photo booklet and, 4 LP gatefold and digital download.

