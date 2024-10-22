Parker McCollum Launching What Kinda Man Tour

(TPR) One of Country music's most exciting live performers, Parker McCollum, has announced the first round of dates for his 2025 What Kinda Man Tour. Known to be a committed road-warrior, McCollum is setting his sights on a new year with new music and even more touring. Named for his current radio single, "What Kinda Man," available now - the upcoming 2025 tour promises fans all the hits they love along with some new music from this full-throttle performer. Joining McCollum on tour is rising Country stars Kameron Marlowe with special guests Laci Kaye Booth and William Beckmann.

"First I want to say a huge thank you to each and every person who has come out to one of our shows. Y'all were with us rain or shine this past year and I can say it was hands down one of my favorite tours - I truly do have the best fans out there! Y'all keep me doing the thing that I love to do and for that I'll forever be grateful. Can't wait to kick the doors down in 2025 and hope to see you all out on the road again next year." -Parker McCollum

McCollum is currently up for "Song of the Year" at this year's 58th CMA Awards for his explosive Platinum hit, "Burn It Down." Earlier this year the blazing music video for the track took home the ACM Award for "Visual Media of the Year." The 58th CMA Awards will air live on ABC on November 20th at 8/7c.

What Kinda Man Tour - Dates:

1.23.25 - Athens, GA - Akins Ford Arena

1.24.25 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

1.30.25 - Kingston, RI - The Ryan Center

1.31.25 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

2.1.25 - Amherst, MA - Mullins Center

2.6.25 - Duluth, MN - AMSOIL Arena

2.7.25 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

2.8.25 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

2.13.25 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

2.14.25 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

2.15.25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Arena

2.20.25 - Wichita, KS - Park City Arena

2.21.25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

2.22.25 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

4.24.25 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

4.25.25 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

4.26.25 - Gainesville, FL - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

General on-sale tickets for the What Kinda Man Tour are available on October 28th at 10:00am local time.

Related Stories

Parker McCollum Shares New Single 'What Kinda Man'

Parker McCollum Adds Dates To Burn It Down Tour

Parker McCollum Receives Special Surprise For His Birthday

Parker McCollum Scores His Fourth Consecutive No 1 with 'Burn It Down'

News > Parker McCollum